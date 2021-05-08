Midlands Voices: H.R. 1, which has passed the House, would spur election confusion

So, what would elections look like in those states after H.R. 1 passes and the state election laws are not changed?

In states with voter ID requirements, voters without valid ID would be allowed to vote for the U.S. House and Senate, but not for president or state or local offices. (As a side note, voter ID requirements were upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Crawford v. Marion County Election Board in 2008.)

In states such as Nebraska that require mailed in ballots to be received by election day, ballots received after election day would not be counted for presidential, state and local offices but would be counted for U.S. House and Senate races if received within 10 days after election day.

In states that do not allow same-day voter registration, a person could register on election day and vote for the U.S. House and Senate but not for president, or state or local offices. Many more examples could be given.

It is likely that many voters would find all of this quite confusing. Will that confusion raise constitutional issues? I do not offer an opinion on that issue, but if confusion caused by the dual election system rose to the level of a constitutional violation, what law would be struck down?