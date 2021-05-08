Midlands Voices: H.R. 1, which has passed the House, would spur election confusion

H.R. 1, an 800-page bill which has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a party-line vote, seeks to federalize elections. The bill was described in a recent Wall Street Journal editorial as follows:
“H.R. 1 is packed with provisions that would federalize election rules to dubious result; unsettle longstanding practices; end security measures that local officials think prudent; undermine public confidence; and increase the odds of contested outcomes.”
With the pressure mounting on two Democrat senators to overthrow the filibuster so that the bill can be passed, it is time to consider what the state election landscape would look like if H.R. 1 passes.
Under article I, section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, the Congress can override state laws for the time, place and manner of holding elections for U.S. senators and U.S. House members. Congress has no constitutional authority to change election laws for state and local offices that do not violate the Constitution. In addition, the manner of selecting presidential electors is given exclusively to state legislatures by article II, section 1, of the U.S. Constitution. So, H.R. 1 can and would change election laws for U.S. House and Senate elections only.
H.R. 1, if it becomes law, will pass the Senate on a party-line vote and will increase opportunities for vote fraud, so it will not be well received by many Republican governors or state legislative houses controlled by Republicans. They can protect their state sovereignty and secure their state and presidential election laws by simply doing nothing.
So, what would elections look like in those states after H.R. 1 passes and the state election laws are not changed?
In states with voter ID requirements, voters without valid ID would be allowed to vote for the U.S. House and Senate, but not for president or state or local offices. (As a side note, voter ID requirements were upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Crawford v. Marion County Election Board in 2008.)
In states such as Nebraska that require mailed in ballots to be received by election day, ballots received after election day would not be counted for presidential, state and local offices but would be counted for U.S. House and Senate races if received within 10 days after election day.
In states that do not allow same-day voter registration, a person could register on election day and vote for the U.S. House and Senate but not for president, or state or local offices. Many more examples could be given.
It is likely that many voters would find all of this quite confusing. Will that confusion raise constitutional issues? I do not offer an opinion on that issue, but if confusion caused by the dual election system rose to the level of a constitutional violation, what law would be struck down?
Logically, it would be H.R. 1. The state election laws are all on the books before the passage of H.R. 1. The confusion would be created by H.R. 1 and, since the Congress is not constitutionally empowered to change election laws for state and local officials, the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution — enabling federal law to supersede state law — would not apply.
A bill that can be expected to create election chaos and can only be passed on a party-line vote by the elimination of the filibuster and the tie-breaking vote of the vice president of the United States, is a bill that should be consigned to the dustbin of history before it undermines public confidence in elections and further divides an already divided nation.
Don Stenberg is a former Nebraska attorney general and the author of a new book, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer.”