Midlands Voices: Healthy animals for a healthy humanity

The growth of human prosperity is promising. According to the United Nations, the world’s population will grow to almost 10 billion by 2050. We are blessed to live in a world where half of its population has enough discretionary income to be considered “middle class or wealthier.”

But, we must work to ensure the almost 4 billion people living in extreme poverty, including in the United States, can be lifted into sustainable health and wealth.

Sustainability requires more than resource availability. As the global population increases, a greater share of society will be born or transitioned into the middle class as economies in their countries develop. Add to this paradigm the growing impacts of climate change and increased global demand for resources — projected to double in the next 30 years — and we face a supreme challenge.

Food insecurity and hunger emergencies already strain global food systems, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and its impact on grain shipments, fertilizer production and heightened energy prices. In Nebraska, 188,080 people face hunger, including 64,190 children.

Erkut Sönmez, associate professor of supply chain management and analytics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said, “The disruptions to the agricultural supply chains are more apparent and important compared to other supply chains. On one side, we have a shortage of food supply while people are looking for food, and on the other, we have food actually rotting or going bad in containers in some parts of the world.”... “Producers are also experiencing shortages of raw materials, such as amino acids for livestock feed.”

Innovation focused on animal health is a global challenge. Straits Research valued the global animal protein market at USD 44.08 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 72.60 in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7%.

Animal proteins (beef, fowl, sheep and aqua) are central to most humans’ diets. Infectious diseases represent the greatest threat to livestock health. Right now, a nationwide egg shortage has impacted Americans because a deadly strain of avian influenza has limited the country’s supply of eggs.

Now and in the future, we must ensure only healthy animals feed the world. Like humans, animals are vulnerable to bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi and nutritional deficiencies. Additionally, the last decade has produced multiple disruptions in animal feed markets, creating global ripple effects on the supply and cost of food.

One way the agricultural pharmaceutical industry innovates to meet future demand and prevent global food supply disturbances is by aligning with our food-producing partners to develop long-term solutions to significant threats. Veterinary pharmaceuticals and feed additives for livestock help farmers keep our most central protein sources healthy.

Feed innovation is essential. Companies, mine included, have developed enzymes with multiple advantages. Our innovative non-starch-polysaccharides (dietary fiber) make previously undigestible roughage digestible as animal feed. Utilizing other enzymes also helps lessen phosphate (salt) use, thereby reducing environmental pollution and farmer costs. Overusing inorganic phosphates is a source of significant environmental impact — and reducing them represents an opportunity to move toward more sustainable resources.

While meeting increased demand for animal protein, innovators worldwide are also investing in developing alternative sources of key nutritional ingredients. Millions of tons of fish are needed to meet the demand for Omega-3 — used in human and animal nutrition. We’re now producing algal-based Omega-3, creating rich oils through microalgae fermentation. This process does not interfere with the ocean’s natural ecology and is free from heavy metals, nano-plastics, and other contaminants.

As we exit the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that the companies and individuals involved in feeding a growing population continue to innovate — using science, sustainability, safety and nutrition as our guideposts to meet global food demand.