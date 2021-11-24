Midlands Voices: Help Omaha-area nonprofits by donating to Giving Tuesday campaign

It’s the holiday giving season. After the frenzy of Black Friday, supporting local for Small Business Saturday, and taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals, there’s one more day where spending means giving a gift to our community: Giving Tuesday.
SHARE Omaha is again organizing Giving Tuesday as a giving holiday tradition for our metro region on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
The Omaha and Council Bluffs metro has been beyond generous throughout the pandemic, but many of our nonprofits have been pushed to their limits to help children and families, unhoused individuals, seniors, the arts, animals and so many others. On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, these organizations are asking for our help to stay strong and sustainable through collective giving, volunteering and wish list fulfillment.
The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands recently published illuminating statistics about nonprofit needs. While 76% of our region’s nonprofits surveyed received Paycheck Protection, other CARES Act funds or help from local foundations, they are continuing to face hurdles, as their service to the community has been more essential than ever. In fact, 64% of nonprofits surveyed have budgetary implications related to strains of the economy, and without additional funding, 36% said their reserves would last only four to six months.
Area nonprofits have fed thousands of people, rescued and sheltered hundreds of animals, helped those in jeopardy of losing their homes, supported children learning from home with technology and online mentors, and assisted thousands of others in crisis. On Giving Tuesday, these organizations are counting on our collective giving to help fill the gap left by two years of serving heightened community needs.
Financial support is, of course, a high priority. Last year, the Omaha/Council Bluffs communities raised $3.16 million for local nonprofits. This year the SHARE Omaha goal is to raise $4.5 million. In addition to financial giving, the gift of time is still incredibly valuable. In-person and virtual volunteers on this day and moving forward allow nonprofits to focus resources on the causes they serve.
Many organizations also need items: coats, hats, diapers, cleaning supplies and much more. Donors can easily access nonprofit wish lists on the SHARE Omaha website or participate in collective donation drives. This year, Core Bank, Giving Tuesday’s Omaha metro sponsor, is leading a diaper drive with the goal of delivering 20,000 diapers to The Life House, which supports 10 other nonprofits. TS Bank, southwest Iowa’s sponsor, is organizing multiple drives at their locations for canned goods and diapers for New Visions Homeless Services, Together food pantry and more.
Companies, families, volunteer groups and individuals all came together last Giving Tuesday to make sure that those who couldn’t participate in holiday shopping would know that the community cares about them and is committed to lifting up everyone.
If you don’t know about us, SHARE Omaha was created by local philanthropists to help area nonprofits fulfill their missions by recruiting donors to share money, time and material goods. Over 600 nonprofits are registered on the SHARE Omaha platform. We are a place where the community can find a cause they are passionate about, learn about related nonprofit organizations, discover what they need most, and then donate to help them meet their goals. SHARE Omaha does not charge any fees to nonprofits, and we do not keep any portion of what is donated.
SHARE Omaha connects your support to local organizations 365 days a year, so why should you give on Nov. 30? As communities all over the world participate in Giving Tuesday, it’s our day to show up, take action and celebrate the collective power we have to create change right here, right now. When you give a little bit, your neighbor gives a little bit and your friends give a little bit, we can uplift and support the vital work that’s being done by nonprofits in our community.
You can give on important community days, like Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, and also year-round on the SHARE Omaha website. Simply go to www.shareomaha.org and make your donations in a single transaction with our streamlined check-out process.
To complement our efforts, Cox, PayPal, Kiewit and Physicians Mutual have committed over $16,000 to be given to participating nonprofits.
It’s time to be counted among those who are doing what’s needed and for all of us to give all we can. Join SHARE Omaha on Nov. 30 to power #GivingTuesday402 in the Omaha metro and #GivingTuesday712 in Southwest Iowa, giving to hundreds of local nonprofits and strengthening our communities.
Marjorie Maas is executive director of SHARE Omaha.