Midlands Voices: Help Omaha-area nonprofits by donating to Giving Tuesday campaign

Financial support is, of course, a high priority. Last year, the Omaha/Council Bluffs communities raised $3.16 million for local nonprofits. This year the SHARE Omaha goal is to raise $4.5 million. In addition to financial giving, the gift of time is still incredibly valuable. In-person and virtual volunteers on this day and moving forward allow nonprofits to focus resources on the causes they serve.

Many organizations also need items: coats, hats, diapers, cleaning supplies and much more. Donors can easily access nonprofit wish lists on the SHARE Omaha website or participate in collective donation drives. This year, Core Bank, Giving Tuesday’s Omaha metro sponsor, is leading a diaper drive with the goal of delivering 20,000 diapers to The Life House, which supports 10 other nonprofits. TS Bank, southwest Iowa’s sponsor, is organizing multiple drives at their locations for canned goods and diapers for New Visions Homeless Services, Together food pantry and more.

Companies, families, volunteer groups and individuals all came together last Giving Tuesday to make sure that those who couldn’t participate in holiday shopping would know that the community cares about them and is committed to lifting up everyone.