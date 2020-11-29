Midlands Voices: Here are ways we can help the elderly cope during these tough times

From the start of the pandemic, the eight Area Agencies on Aging across Nebraska have ensured that those with the greatest social and economic needs have received care despite the constraints of physical distancing eliminating in-person visits and participation in senior center activities. From Meals on Wheels/home delivered meals (no-contact delivery) to daily phone calls from case managers, senior center directors, senior companion volunteers, and those volunteering in other ways, aging adults are receiving the support they need to remain safely in place.

Yet, the good people of Nebraska’s Area Agencies on Aging can’t do it alone. Nor can their current budgets support a growing number of older people now and in the future. They need us to help.

As we enter into the holiday season, a desire to do good for others may not require you go far to lend your assistance. Do check on your aging neighbor to see if she or he needs something from the store the next time you make a trip. Or, as you fix a meal, see if your neighbor might welcome a plate of good homecooked food, remembering to be smart about how you deliver the food to them. Finally, while the weather may not afford a talk over the fence, a brief chat over the phone might be just the tonic you and a neighbor need to get through a time of uncertainty.