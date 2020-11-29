Midlands Voices: Here are ways we can help the elderly cope during these tough times

2020 has been a year for the record books. Aging adults, those most vulnerable to illness and isolation, have faced further limitations because of the pandemic and serving as the focus of our attention. Yet, 2020 is also a year of great significance for anyone interested in the aging experience. In the United States, 77 million people are now 60 and older. And, in Nebraska, there are more people over the age of 75 than under 5. The aging experience is upon us. Yet, are we ready in spite of a global pandemic?
COVID-19 has exposed numerous challenges in supporting an aging population now and into the future. Nursing home staff are giving it their all to keep people engaged and motivated as well as trying to stay healthy and happy themselves. The Nov. 22 Midland’s Voices essay written by Jenifer Acierno and Heath Boddy highlighted the challenges of caring for this segment of the population. Their call to support people working in facilities by ensuring we stop the spread of the virus is key to the health of elders along with those who care for them, a precious commodity even during non-pandemic times.
The support of aging adults goes beyond the nursing home environment. It’s worth noting less than 5% of Nebraska’s aging population live in a facility. The majority of older adults reside in the community — whether in a private home or age-specific living community. Many do quite well. The image of the frail older person is no longer a one-size fits all. For those with challenges and in need of support, it is clear there are others who also need our effort and attention.
From the start of the pandemic, the eight Area Agencies on Aging across Nebraska have ensured that those with the greatest social and economic needs have received care despite the constraints of physical distancing eliminating in-person visits and participation in senior center activities. From Meals on Wheels/home delivered meals (no-contact delivery) to daily phone calls from case managers, senior center directors, senior companion volunteers, and those volunteering in other ways, aging adults are receiving the support they need to remain safely in place.
Yet, the good people of Nebraska’s Area Agencies on Aging can’t do it alone. Nor can their current budgets support a growing number of older people now and in the future. They need us to help.
As we enter into the holiday season, a desire to do good for others may not require you go far to lend your assistance. Do check on your aging neighbor to see if she or he needs something from the store the next time you make a trip. Or, as you fix a meal, see if your neighbor might welcome a plate of good homecooked food, remembering to be smart about how you deliver the food to them. Finally, while the weather may not afford a talk over the fence, a brief chat over the phone might be just the tonic you and a neighbor need to get through a time of uncertainty.
The gift of aging is upon us. The more ways we can find to interact with aging adults, the more insight we and they can offer. Caring now may just be the habit we all need to embrace as we begin a new and unprecedented chapter in our history.
The author, Julie Masters, Ph.D., is a professor and Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This article reflects the views of the author and is not an institutional view of UNO.
