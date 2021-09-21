Midlands Voices: Here's how to maximize benefits from federal aid to Omaha-area nonprofits

As unprecedented federal COVID relief funding flows into Nebraska from the American Rescue Plan Act, nonprofit and government leaders share a common goal to provide equitable economic recovery and community well-being.

Nonprofits and governments are natural partners, serving the same constituents in the same communities. The challenges of one are the challenges of all. Such partnerships allow for leveraging of resources, relationships and strengths to serve communities even better.

How funding is distributed makes a big difference in the effectiveness of nonprofits and the community services they provide. The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), a state association that represents the interests of nonprofits across Nebraska and southwest Iowa, urges government leaders to keep the following funding principles in mind when they determine how to distribute funding across Nebraska communities:

Streamline and standardize grant processes by using common formats for creating cover sheets, requesting financials and inquiring about diversity, equity and inclusion.

Have realistic timelines for grant distribution rounds to allow nonprofits more time to learn about and apply for available funding.