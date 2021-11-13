Midlands Voices: High gas prices call for higher ethanol blends

It’s déjà vu all over again: So said Yogi Berra in one of his more famous quotes. But it sure fits these days as we are once again paying the price, literally, for our dependence on oil. If you feel like you have been here before, you have, multiple times over the past several decades. Yet we do not seem to have learned any lessons.

The ethanol industry was born out of the oil embargoes of the 1970s and has proved to be an important hedge against gasoline prices. With a few occasional inversions, ethanol has consistently been less expensive than gasoline. At this writing we are seeing a 25-cent differential between base gasoline and ethanol, meaning blenders of 10% blends, the norm in the U.S., are saving that difference. For every gallon of gasoline they replace with ethanol, they make 10 gallons of the blend.

In 2014, the last time we had a serious price spike like we are seeing now, a study by Merrill Lynch concluded that ethanol was lowering the price of gasoline by 50 cents per gallon. With no federal subsidies, ethanol remains competitive today. Not only is there a price differential but ethanol also has significantly higher octane and allows refiners to make mid-grade and premium-grade gasoline at even more profit to them.