Midlands Voices: High school senior describes importance of comprehensive sex education

Providing youth with comprehensive, medically accurate sex education was never a priority in my small town school district. I am now a high school senior, and the only sex education requirement we had was a course that lasted half of a quarter in eighth grade that was part of our family and consumer science class.

During that half of a quarter, I learned that when you are on a date and walking down the sidewalk, the man should always walk on the outside to keep the woman safe. I knew how to plan wholesome activities for dates to stay occupied and avoid the temptation to have sex. It was an abstinence-based curriculum called “Why Am I Tempted” (or WAIT). I don’t think they ever did answer that question.

What I didn’t learn was about puberty and my reproductive health system. I didn’t learn how a person becomes pregnant, let alone about contraception. Consent and healthy relationships were never discussed. And they didn’t cover anything about sexual orientation or gender identity.

It was all very heteronormative and cisgendered, which didn’t help me during a time when I was struggling with why I wasn’t sexually attracted to others and what that meant. While all of my peers were talking about their crushes, I was wondering what was wrong with me. I didn’t care what side the man walked on.