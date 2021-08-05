Midlands Voices: High school senior describes importance of comprehensive sex education

Providing youth with comprehensive, medically accurate sex education was never a priority in my small town school district. I am now a high school senior, and the only sex education requirement we had was a course that lasted half of a quarter in eighth grade that was part of our family and consumer science class.
During that half of a quarter, I learned that when you are on a date and walking down the sidewalk, the man should always walk on the outside to keep the woman safe. I knew how to plan wholesome activities for dates to stay occupied and avoid the temptation to have sex. It was an abstinence-based curriculum called “Why Am I Tempted” (or WAIT). I don’t think they ever did answer that question.
What I didn’t learn was about puberty and my reproductive health system. I didn’t learn how a person becomes pregnant, let alone about contraception. Consent and healthy relationships were never discussed. And they didn’t cover anything about sexual orientation or gender identity.
It was all very heteronormative and cisgendered, which didn’t help me during a time when I was struggling with why I wasn’t sexually attracted to others and what that meant. While all of my peers were talking about their crushes, I was wondering what was wrong with me. I didn’t care what side the man walked on.
That’s why Nebraskans need comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education that’s taught across grade levels. The goal is to equip us with the necessary tools to make informed decisions about our reproductive health and better plan our future. And there is strong evidence that students who have medically accurate sex education are more likely to delay sexual activity and make healthier decisions when they do decide to have sex.
Teaching students about gender identity and sexual orientation leads to a better understanding of others and greater acceptance, because youth aren’t relying on stereotypes and stigma. It baffles me why dozens of school districts have lined up in opposition to the proposed standards.
Having learned very little at school, my mom taught me about some things like consent, puberty and reproductive health. But I largely navigated my way through the self-discovery of being asexual — a term I hadn’t heard until I was 15 — through LGBTQ+ groups in my community, social media and my friends who are LGBTQ+.
When I first heard the term “asexual,” it was a relief to know there are other people like me going through similar feelings about their sexuality. It was nice to know there was a name for it, and I wasn’t just weird. Maybe if comprehensive, LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education had been taught in school, I would have gone through that journey earlier instead of struggling with it.
Comprehensive sex education is a Nebraska value, and our youth deserve to be taught the information they need to make informed choices about their reproductive health. They deserve to know about gender identity and sexual orientation to create more acceptance and bust the stereotypes and stigma that the LGBTQ+ community and other youth face. But, most importantly, they deserve the tools needed to build their futures.