Midlands Voices: Home visitors helped me turn my life around and helped me be a better parent

Two years ago, I was in rough shape. I was homeless, addicted to drugs and expecting a baby.

Going to jail and bottoming out in a dark place took me on a detour that was painful and hard, but I came out on the other side in a brighter place. I couldn’t have done all this myself and one of the most helpful things that happened to me was getting engaged with the home-visiting program at the Healthy Families Nebraska Panhandle site.

The home visitor who got to know me — and helped me get focused and healthy — quite simply changed my life. She helped me find work, stay clear of drugs and, most importantly, worked with me to become a better mother. It’s not easy for me to share all of this, but I’m doing it because I want fellow Nebraskans to understand the value of the home visiting program.

This program is not well-known, but I can say with absolute confidence that it’s helping people across the state and creating stronger families and communities at the same time. The largest source of funding for home visiting comes from a federal program known as the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. It provides funding across all 50 states and many tribal communities as well.

The program was created almost 10 years ago and was intended to bring trained professionals to visit expecting or new mothers in their homes. Visits can come from a nurse, a social worker, an early childhood educator or anyone else trained to provide invaluable support to young parents who may be struggling with the weight of parenthood.

For a variety of reasons, many moms don’t often seek out expert care and help; this program addresses that by bringing support directly to the family home. Across Nebraska, the program provides vital services in rural counties like Box Butte, Morrill and Scotts Bluff, but also in more densely populated areas like Douglas and Lancaster Counties.

There are more than 400 home visiting participants across Nebraska in a typical year and many of these families who are visited are at higher risk — they are poor or lack access to good health care or may have other risk factors. In some cases, visitors can help new parents with basics like safe sleeping practices for them and their newborn. In others, they provide guidance on postpartum care. In every case, home visits are tailored to the individual. Although the program varies in each state and situation, home visits show tangible results across the country.

But here’s the unbelievable thing; the entire MIECHV program could come crashing down in September. The federal government created the program, but has yet to reauthorize it—meaning it is on track to expire on Sept. 30. Even if it gets re-approved, there’s not currently enough funding to keep pace with the need.

It’s my hope that home visiting will continue. I’ve seen firsthand how effective the program is and I know that — for many people who are going through a hard time — sometimes all they may need is someone to check in with them and tell them they care.

Across Nebraska, I know that we’re better when we look out for one another. In the meantime, you will find me working hard — caring for my children, attending college, and studying to be a drug and alcohol counselor — while thanking my home visitor for caring about me enough to believe in me and connect me to the resources to succeed.