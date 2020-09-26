Midlands Voices: Honor Ginsburg's legacy by voting responsibly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our country has lost one of the greatest jurists in our nation’s history. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman ever to sit on the highest court in the land, was nothing short of a warrior for gender equality and workers’ rights.

The vacancy left behind by Justice Ginsburg demands careful and thoughtful deliberation, not an immediate power grab. But unfortunately, we’re seeing blatant hypocrisy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said just hours after Justice Ginsburg’s death was announced that the Senate will hold a vote on President Trump’s replacement nominee, a complete reversal of his position on President Obama’s election-year nomination in 2016.

As reported in the Omaha World-Herald article on Sept. 22, our own Senator Deb Fischer in a letter to a constituent regarding President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016 stated that “It has not been the practice of the Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that arises during an election year” and further wrote that she agreed with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who cited the no-election-year-confirmation argument in blocking Garland’s nomination.