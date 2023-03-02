As announced by the Carter Center, former President Jimmy Carter has “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive Hospice care instead of medical intervention.” The decision to initiate hospice care is often a difficult one for individuals and families, but it is of utmost importance to recognize the decision to start hospice care does not curtail medical intervention.
Hospice care is also medical intervention. In fact, a case could be made that a person on hospice has easier and even more readily available access to medical intervention because it is brought to them in their own homes.
People who chose hospice care have an entire interdisciplinary team of health care professionals lead by a medical director with in-home visits by registered nurse case managers, social workers and chaplains/counselors. They can receive home health aide support, volunteer respite support for family caregivers and bereavement counseling for family and loved ones after the time of death. Individuals on hospice will no longer depend on diagnostic testing or curative treatments, nor will they spend time in emergency rooms or be admitted for hospital stays, they will, however, have support from their chosen hospice team which is available 24 hours-a-day.
They will receive medications to ensure symptoms of their disease are well-managed. Medical equipment (e.g. hospital-style beds, walkers, wheelchairs) will be provided in the home to ensure safe and comfortable care. Perhaps more important, they will have the listening ear of the hospice medical professionals all of whom practice with passion for providing the best end-of-life care.
Once individuals have stepped away from diagnostics and treatments and opted for hospice care, they and their families often find more opportunities for meaningful conversation, life-review or time to accomplish some yet-to-be completed life goals. The time on hospice can be richly fulfilling and rewarding and must not be shortchanged. As a former colleague of mine was fond of saying with great excitement in her voice, “When you are ready for hospice, you don’t want to miss a minute of it.”
Along with all others, I wish the best during the final days, weeks and months of life for former President Jimmy Carter and his family. As a long-time advocate for hospice, I admire and salute the Carter family for sharing their decision publicly which increases awareness of the value of hospice care.
The announcement potentially prompts conversations with our own families such that when we are facing life-limiting illnesses and are ready to step back from curative treatments, we will already have made our wishes known and be prepared for the final months of life accompanied by the interdisciplinary team of hospice medical professionals and will, therefore, not miss a minute of that enriched time as we come to the end of our lives.
