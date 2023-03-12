As health care professionals representing the largest health systems in the greater Omaha area, we are sounding the alarm for health care in Nebraska. Our state is truly at a crossroads.

Record inflation has had significant impacts on costs for our hospitals and clinics. In the last two years alone, Nebraska hospitals reported labor costs up over 20%, supplies up 15-20%, food and utilities up 10%, and the cost of drugs up more than 35%. In contrast, Nebraska Medicaid reimbursement rates for our health care providers increased by only 2% in the last year.

Nebraska Medicaid plays a critical role in our hospitals and clinics serving as the health insurer for almost one out of every five Nebraskans (19%), including many children, low-income working families, pregnant women, the aged, and individuals with disabilities. Nebraska hospitals receive anywhere from 60% to 80% of their gross revenue from government payers, like Medicare and Medicaid. Reimbursement rates for these programs are set by federal and state government, and do not factor in the cost of providing healthcare services.

We are firmly committed to investing in the health of our community, but our health systems cannot continue to absorb the growing difference between the cost of delivering care to patients and the reimbursement rates we receive from payers like Nebraska Medicaid. As not-for-profit hospitals, it is vitally important that we are able to reinvest in the health programs, providers and facilities that are needed by the communities we serve. The challenging financial situation hospitals are currently facing may necessitate difficult decisions that impact what we are able to offer to the community.

Hospitals across the state are hurting. We encourage our state elected leaders to stand up and advocate for reasonable reimbursement rates that are so very essential to our hospitals and the communities they serve.

Bottom line: our hospitals are vital to Nebraska’s physical and fiscal health.