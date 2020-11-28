Midlands Voices: How greed has brought needless war and heartache to Ethiopia

The military conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia involving the country’s federal army has been characterized from opposite views. Some describe it as an aggression by the federal government. Others say that Ethiopia is on the brink of a civil war. The soundest explanation is that the war is an effort to enforce the rule of law. It is also a war to protect the economic empire of elderly politicians from the region of Tigray.

It all began in 1991 when the communist military government of Mengistu Hailemariam was deposed. The TPLF was a dominant force in the coalition of regional and ethnic groups which ousted the military junta. In 1991, people had a lot of hope and showed great support when the TPLF came to power under the leadership of Zenawi. The new government was a four-party coalition under the leadership of the TPLF. Given the previous 17 years of horror during the military dictatorship, optimism was high and economic reform was expected. Zenawi embarked on economic reform with ethnic-based federalism. For centuries, more than 80 ethnic groups and over 100 million people have lived peacefully in Ethiopia; and many feared the new policy would lead to division and conflict. Nonetheless, it remained the hallmark of Zenawi’s government.