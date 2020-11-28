Midlands Voices: How greed has brought needless war and heartache to Ethiopia

The military conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia involving the country’s federal army has been characterized from opposite views. Some describe it as an aggression by the federal government. Others say that Ethiopia is on the brink of a civil war. The soundest explanation is that the war is an effort to enforce the rule of law. It is also a war to protect the economic empire of elderly politicians from the region of Tigray.
It all began in 1991 when the communist military government of Mengistu Hailemariam was deposed. The TPLF was a dominant force in the coalition of regional and ethnic groups which ousted the military junta. In 1991, people had a lot of hope and showed great support when the TPLF came to power under the leadership of Zenawi. The new government was a four-party coalition under the leadership of the TPLF. Given the previous 17 years of horror during the military dictatorship, optimism was high and economic reform was expected. Zenawi embarked on economic reform with ethnic-based federalism. For centuries, more than 80 ethnic groups and over 100 million people have lived peacefully in Ethiopia; and many feared the new policy would lead to division and conflict. Nonetheless, it remained the hallmark of Zenawi’s government.
Ultimately, it was not just the division along ethnic lines that became the most problematic. Instead, widespread corruption, favoritism and mismanagement became the government’s way to operate for 27 years. This was done with an iron fist. Amassing personal wealth amongst the ruling party members, particularly the TPLF, became an emblem, and billions in investment loans were funneled to private accounts. The decades of government corruption and mismanagement in Ethiopia have been well documented. Transparency International has repeatedly established these abuses. Mismanagement and state capture of land; lack of competition in state procurement; and the absence of equitable development were cited. As a result, the organization wrote, “the country is plagued with corruption that permeates all sectors.”
The government takeover of the fast-growing economy was extensive; from import and export businesses to major telecommunication and transport sectors were controlled by TPLF members. From petty bureaucrats to the highest-ranking officials, TPLF members became affluent and some, extremely wealthy.
In a matter of a few years, many TPLF members joined the list of millionaires in Africa. Zenawi, the prime minister, himself went from “foot-soldier” in 1991 to make the short list of billionaire politicians on ”Celebritynetworth” a few decades later. The total dominance of a tiny minority nurtured a simmering discontent, poverty and a cry for justice.
In 2012, following the sudden death of Zenawi, Hailemariam Desalegn assumed leadership of the country, and the TPLF economic control continued in the background. Mounting dissatisfaction and protests led to the abrupt resignation of Desalegn in 2018.
The current prime minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, was elected to power in 2018. His own party was among the country’s four ruling political movements. He was elected by a great majority. From the start, Abiy had a very different political goal, and change was going to be swift. Instead of the iron fist rule, his stamp became the rule of law and democracy. He invited all political exiles and released political prisoners.
Immediately stopping the longstanding war and bloodshed with neighboring Eritrea, he expanded peace and friendly relations in the Horn of Africa and beyond. Not even two years after being in power, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2019.
Abiy’s government reform proposals were welcomed by most, but not by TPLF party members. Because of their vested interests in the older system, this group has been very dissatisfied. The Democratic government and the rule of law threatened their interest to the core. For two years, in hope of weakening Abiy’s government, the TPLF has promoted violence and destabilization throughout the country. Yet, the prime minister had avoided confrontation until an unexpected assault on the federal army in the country’s Tigray region by regional military forces. This war has been a catalyst in further unifying the country behind Abiy, because the casualties were from every group in the country.
Some TPLF members are elders who fought against the regime of Mengistu Hailemariam. Back then, the goal was to overthrow the communist junta. Forty years later, the same people are insisting on a brand-new war. This time, they are fighting against the rule of law and a democratic system. Although Abiy has insisted on peaceful dialog, it is unfortunate that his government has been forced into this conflict.
Sadly, a few families, pursuing their selfish interest are willing to destroy the rest of Ethiopian society.
Yalem Teshome, a native of Ethiopia, is a professor of practice at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!