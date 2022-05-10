Midlands Voices: How Meyer v. Nebraska and the 14th Amendment are tied to Roe v. Wade

Will Roe v. Wade stand? The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion circulating among the Supreme Court justices seems to spell the end of the 50-year-old decision constitutionally guaranteeing the right of a woman to terminate her pregnancy and decide for herself the size of her family.

Those of us who advocate for reproductive rights in America worry that the very concept of personal liberty is at risk. If Roe is overturned and access to abortion is left unprotected as a constitutional right, so may be the right to privacy, access to birth control and same-sex marriage — all protected by the liberty right found in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

From where did that right stem? Meyer v. Nebraska.

On May 25, 1920, Robert T. Meyer, a teacher at the Evangelical Lutheran Church School near Hampton, in Hamilton County, Nebraska, was arrested for teaching a class in the German language. Because of anti-German sentiment at the time, a state law prohibiting teaching in a foreign language had been enacted by the Nebraska Legislature.

The Lutheran Church challenged the law, arguing it was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because Meyer was being deprived of both his property (his business as a language teacher was ruined) and that the law was “an invasion of his personal liberty.”

The 14th Amendment reads in part, “No state shall … deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The Nebraska Supreme Court in a 4-2 decision upheld the law, ruling that it was within the police powers of the state to protect its citizens from the dangers that might stem from resident foreigners educating their children in their native language. The decision was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On June 4, 1923, Justice James C. McReynolds, writing for the majority, found the Nebraska law unconstitutional because it had deprived Meyer of his personal liberty. It was the first time the 14th Amendment had been used to protect personal liberties.

McReynolds wrote: “While this Court has not attempted to define with exactness the liberty thus guaranteed, the term has received much consideration and some of the included things have been definitely stated. Without doubt, it denotes not merely freedom from bodily restraint but also the right of the individual to contract, to engage in any of the common occupations of life, to acquire useful knowledge, to marry, to establish a home and bring up children, to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and generally enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.”

In 1965, a law prohibiting the dissemination of birth control information to married persons was found unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The majority opinion in that case, Griswold v. Connecticut, specifically cited Meyer as giving constitutional “dignity” to the right to study the German language in a private school.

Justice William O. Douglas wrote: “The First Amendment has a penumbra where privacy is protected from government intrusion,” adding that the 14th Amendment, prohibiting a state from denying its citizens personal liberties, “as the right to study any particular subject or any foreign language,” as established in the Meyer decision, should be applied as well to information about birth control.

Then came Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Justice Harry Blackmun noted the Constitution does not explicitly mention any right of privacy, saying, “however the Court has recognized that a right of personal privacy, or a guarantee of certain areas or zones of privacy, does exist under the Constitution.” Referring to Meyer, he added that the court had found “at least the roots of that right … in the concept of liberty guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.”

In 2015, Justice Anthony Kennedy in Obergefell v. Hodges, cited the liberty protections in Meyer establishing the right of same-sex marriage. “A basis for protecting the right to marry is that it safeguards children and families and thus draws meaning from related rights of child rearing, procreation, and education.” Quoting Meyer, he wrote, “The right to ‘marry, establish a home and bring up children’ is a central part of the liberty protected” by the Constitution.

Not only the basic liberty of a woman’s right to abortion is at risk if Roe falls, but also access to birth control and the right of same-sex couples to marry — all guaranteed under the Constitution on the foundation of the 1923 Meyer decision.

Little did Nebraskan Meyer realize the firestorm he was starting by teaching in German in a rural school house. We will see how it ends.

Randy Moody of Lincoln is a retired lawyer and lobbyist who has been a Planned Parenthood volunteer in leadership roles for nearly 40 years, serving for seven of those years as a member of the organization’s national governing board.