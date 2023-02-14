Chaos on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The power and jurisdiction of the Office of the Speaker under siege. Republican rebels clamoring for the key to appointments on important committees. The nation enthralled.

That was, of course, in early January this year. But the same drama played out on the House floor 113 years ago. That 1910 revolt was led by disgruntled Republican populists on the left, not 2023 Republican populist firebrands on the right. And leading the insurrection was not Matt Gaetz or Lauren Boebert, but Nebraska’s own, Republican Rep. George W. Norris.

Dubbed “Uncle Joe” or “the Czar,” Republican House Speaker Joseph G. Cannon of Illinois ran the institution as a personal fiefdom at the turn of the 20th century, controlling the appointment of all committee chairmanships and even most committee memberships.

As speaker and chairman of the Rules Committee, he not only controlled what legislation came to the House floor, but rules of the debate, and what amendments could be offered.

This rankled the growing number of Republican liberals who were hated by Cannon because they threatened the established order. Riding on the growing populist movement throughout west, McCook’s Norris was propelled into the House in 1903. While more famous for his 30 years representing Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, Norris became a force for reform in the U.S. House of Representatives during his 10 years there.

“From the day I was sworn into office I noted the rising resentment against his (Cannon’s) autocratic rule,” Norris wrote in his 1944 autobiography, “Fighting Liberal.” He said, “The natural result was the organizing of members known as insurgents. I know it to be a fact that that the single objective which brought these men together was the taking from the Speaker of the vast, brutal power which the rules of the House gave him to control the action of individual members.”

While the modern-day insurgents yearned for positions on the Rules Committee and forced Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy to grant some of them those slots in return for their votes, the 1910 insurgents sought to strip Speaker Cannon of his power to appoint himself and his cronies to that powerful committee.

At the time, it was thought there was no way to change the rules, because the Rules Committee blocked any resolution to do so. But, ever the clever parliamentarian, Norris found a way.

“Quite by accident, in the unguarded moment I knew would come, the opening for a reformation of those rules presented itself,” he wrote in his autobiography’s chapter, titled, “The Unhorsing of Speaker Cannon.”

“The Constitution provided, ‘Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings.’”

Norris reasoned “that this constitutional provision conferred a constitutional privilege supreme over the general rules of the House.”

He carried around in his pocket a tattered piece of paper with a resolution which provided that regional caucuses representing the whole House would choose the Rules Committee. This would strip from the Speaker the sole power to make these appointments.

“It took from the Speaker the right to appoint anybody on the Committee on Rues, and the committee thus constituted was to have the power and duty of appointing the members of all the other standing committees of the House,” Norris wrote.

He waited until March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, when many House members were out celebrating and absent from the floor. His resolution was ruled out of order. Norris appealed the ruling of the Speaker. If the vote was held immediately, the Democrats would join the insurgent Republicans who now outnumbered the Speaker’s allies, and the Norris reforms would pass.

To counter this, hours of debate ensued, carrying all night and into the next two days while Cannon tried to martial his forces to gain enough votes to sustain the objection to Norris’s resolution.

Meanwhile, skullduggery was at work. The Democratic leadership let Norris and the insurgents know that they would not support Norris unless the wording of his proposal was changed to allow the whole House to select the Rules Committee, scrapping the regional proposal. Norris had to agree and substituted the new language.

Then, Cannon finally relented and let the proposal come to a vote. With the reform Republicans and Democrats voting together, the Speaker was unhorsed, his tyrannical powers diminished.

Cannon immediately submitted his resignation. There was a motion by the Democrats to accept it, but it was defeated, Norris voting against it. He feared the Democrats might muster enough votes from their united caucus, and joining the insurgent Republicans, name a member of their party as Speaker. This would not sit well with the Republican faithful.

Norris lamented the incomplete victory: “That night I returned home triumphant in a decent fight, and disappointed that its fruits could not have even been greater,” he wrote. “That is the struggle which the people of a democracy face. Frequently, they must compromise in order to achieve partial reform. If victory were full and complete, there would be no new political battlefields in due time. Progress and change are constant and eternal.”