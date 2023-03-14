Medical deserts form when healthcare opportunities, investments and incentives dry up. The result is crippling for communities and ends in hospitals closing, doctors leaving and pharmacies shutting their doors. Without adequate access to health care, underserved populations are at risk of failing to receive timely diagnoses, treatments and medicines, which can put lives in jeopardy.
Without adequate access to a hospital, a primary care center, an OB-GYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of all Nebraskans is put at risk, not just the groups targeted for discrimination by multiple bills currently under consideration. State Sens. Kauth, Albrecht and Murman’s own voter bases will suffer, and until someone cures aging as a leading cause of death, eventually they will too. All of us will.
The “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” (LB 810), “Let Them Grow Act” (LB 574), proposed ban on abortions starting at six weeks (LB 626), and the bill removing permit requirements for conceal-carry firearms (LB 77) all pose a threat to the health and well-being of Nebraskans. The bills will damage public and community health and be devastating for patients, who will be left without access to primary care, psychiatric and pediatric services. Some communities, especially in rural areas, will have no providers left to perform emergency or intensive care medicine in life-threatening circumstances.
As a stark counterpoint to these bills, the ban on conversion therapy for minors (LB 179) should be supported based on overwhelming evidence that practice is dangerous and abusive.
The senators pushing to strip marginalized community members of their rights are — with regrettable success — using culture war talking points to enflame and scare conservative voters in their districts. This tactic attempts to mask an astonishingly short-sighted approach to authoring bills, many of which seem to be little more than copy-and-pasted versions of legislation passed in other red states bent on eradicating protections for women, children, minorities and the LGBTQ communities.
Doctors and medical professionals Nebraska can’t afford to lose are already migrating out of state to places where the narrow political agendas of one group are not put ahead of sound clinical practices and the needs of all patients. These professionals have little incentive to stay in a state committed to making the practice of medicine more difficult while, at the same time, raising their liability exposure.
Nebraska residency programs for critical services will also dry up because med students in fields, including but not limited to, OB-GYN, pharmacology, and mental health will avoid Nebraska because the legislature has made it impossible for them to obtain the practice experience required to become a licensed physician. Criminalizing healthcare in order to advance a set of bitter social engineering goals reflects poorly on our state and will limit our access to quality healthcare professionals.
Gender affirming care is established medicine. Treatments such as puberty blockers, are reversible and have not been shown to have any long-term negative health consequences. LB 574 would also force doctors to act in direct conflict with the profession’s code of ethics. Gender affirming care is recognized as best practice from both a medical and psychological perspective, so doctors who practice ethically according to the standards of their field will be practicing illegally, according to the bill.
Conversion “therapy” is the widely discredited and often cruel practice that many LGBTQ people have suffered through in an attempt to “cure” their identity. The pseudo-scientific practice has been discredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 60 health professional associations from over 20 countries. Conversion therapy has been denounced by most leading medical groups, including the American Psychological Association, which says efforts to change sexual orientation through therapy have “serious potential to harm young people because they present the view that the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay and bisexual youth is a mental illness or disorder.”
Conversion “therapy” cannot and does not change sexual orientation or gender identity. It is not effective. It has devastating impacts on its victims including anxiety, depression, self-hatred, suicide or suicidal thoughts and many other psychological and social issues. Suicide is already a leading cause of death for young people in Nebraska, and allowing something as illegitimate as conversion therapy to take place is another example of placing Nebraskans at risk to advance a social agenda.
The Nebraska conceal-carry bill is opposed by the cities of Omaha and Lincoln, where the majority of gun violence occurs, and their police chiefs, who have said the measure will make their cities less safe.
Supporters of LB 574 claim it is intended to protect young people from harmful long-term consequences, but many will undoubtedly support LB 77, despite being told by Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer — an expert on the subject — that it will do exactly the opposite.
Chief Schmaderer was among those who testified against the bill, noting that the city’s gang violence and its population of about 500,000 would make permit-less concealed carry a dangerous proposition in the city.
Why do some senators ignore the experts? In this case, one could conclude that dismissing seasoned law enforcement professionals is little more than self-serving political protectionism kept in motion by senators whose only expertise related to policework is a keen ability to understand and manipulate the gun base. The same Republicans who joined the chorus of outrage around “defund the police” are happy to handicap cops using different, less visible means. Some lawmakers are highly skilled at hiding their clear lack of support for law enforcement behind catch-all gun rights sloganeering. Perhaps the only way to live with this type of duplicity is to ignore professional expertise, data and reason.
Nebraska is at a crossroads in this regard and can either lead the state to a better future or follow along obediently with other states that have stubbornly committed to the dark, angry — but ultimately empty — promises of a culture war most Americans did not ask for and wish would end.
