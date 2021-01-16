Midlands Voices: Husker Power Plan offers sound clean-energy strategy for Nebraska

In January of 2018 I, along with a group of Nebraska organizations, announced the Husker Energy Plan. “Husker Power Plan” aims to cut greenhouse emissions while keeping electric costs low, creating jobs The aim was to: 1) reduce air pollution from power plants that sickens and kills Nebraskans, 2) ensure a sustainable, affordable system for generating our electricity for future generations, 3) reduce Nebraska’s use of out-of-state coal, keeping money and jobs in Nebraska and 4) reduce pollution produced by Nebraska’s utility sector that has been linked to climate change. These goals were seen as aspirational with a five-year timeline, and were backed by polling that showed a majority of Nebraskans favor cleaner energy. As we approach the third anniversary of this work, here is how Nebraska is doing: Aspiration for wind: Add 1,500 to 1,850 megawatts of new wind energy over the next five years to the 1,520 MW in place or under construction serving Nebraska, reaching roughly 3,000 to 3,400 MW of total installed wind capacity serving Nebraska. At that level, by 2023 wind farms would generate around 40% of Nebraska’s anticipated megawatt hour usage. This strategy could also allow recent and new wind farms to replace the equivalent of 500 MW of older coal-fired generating capacity. Progress: In 2019 wind provided nearly 20% of all in-state electricity. Nebraska has 2,364 MW of wind energy installed, and another 1000 MW under construction. The last two coal units at North Omaha will be refueled to natural gas in 2023 for a total decrease of 645MW of coal generation at that site. Aspiration for solar energy: Add 129 to 150 MW of utility-scale and community solar over the next five years. At that level, by 2023 solar would generate nearly 0.3 million MWh of electricity, about 1% of the electricity sold by utilities in Nebraska. Progress: The figure currently is 26.9 MW for community solar in operation or committed, with the Omaha Public Power District planning to contract for 400-600 MW of utility scale solar by 2023. Aspiration for energy efficiency and demand management: Deliver a 2% annual reduction in electricity and natural gas consumed through energy efficiency measures, and deliver 1.3% to 2% annual reductions in the peak demand for electric generating capacity, both measured against current utility projections for the future. Progress: Nebraskans deserve more effort here. The cost of energy conserved is far lower than the cost of new generation. Efficiency is the measure that truly helps our public power customers lower their electricity bills and save money by reducing the need for new generation. OPPD is increasing investment in demand management and energy efficiency programs to offset 169.875 MW annually through 2021. However, demand is increasing, due to new data centers and commercial growth. To achieve the goal of reduction in peak demand for expensive energy, municipalities will need to enact the energy and building codes approved by the Legislature. Utilities cannot achieve this alone. Achievement of the goals of the Husker Energy Plan has been largely due to investments in clean energy by Nebraska’s public power utilities along with the sustainability standards set by their customers: institutions, businesses and industry. Drivers of change in the future will be OPPD’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and Lincoln Electric System’s goal of net zero by 2040, along with Nebraska Public Power District’s study of decarbonization for their utility. The Husker Energy Plan was initiated by Duane Hvorka, formerly of Nebraska Wildlife Federation, with collaboration from Nebraska Farmers Union, Nebraskans for Peace, Nebraska 350.org, League of Women Voters of Nebraska, and Citizens Climate Lobby. The full text of the report can be found online at