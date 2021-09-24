Midlands Voices: I help others in Nebraska claim the American dream. Let me claim it too

In June 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Dream and Promise Act, which would at long last create a pathway for Dreamers like me to apply for residency and citizenship. Among the votes in favor was our own Congressmen Don Bacon. According to a statement from his office, Bacon said he voted for the bill because “Congress has a responsibility ... to find a compassionate solution for DACA.” It was unfair, he said, to leave these immigrants in “no man’s land.”

He’s right. Three out of every four Americans support protections for Dreamers, including the majority of Republicans, according to Pew. We’ve lived here for decades, serve in vital roles across the community and are raising families, including many American-born kids. That’s why I’m urging Congress and the Senate parliamentarian to give us permanent security — not just for us but for the economic health of Nebraska.

I am one of more than 5,000 Dreamers here in Nebraska, according to the bipartisan nonprofit New American Economy (NAE). In my work with the Center for Rural Affairs, I coach and provide training to clients to grow as entrepreneurs and become bankable. Every day, I work with both immigrants and American-born Nebraskans — people from very different backgrounds who share the same entrepreneurial spirit.