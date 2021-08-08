Midlands Voices: I'm a college-educated parent and a Dreamer, ready to boost Nebraska's economy

The irony is that if it wasn’t for NAFTA, I’d still be in Mexico. The 1994 trade agreement ruined the corn economy for small farmers like my family, who used hand labor instead of machines. We hoped to make a new start in America, so four years ago, we gathered our family savings together for a down payment on the 20-acre farm. Initially, banks were impressed with my stellar credit and sizable down payment. But as soon as they saw I was a Dreamer, they denied me. We kept trying. Ultimately, a small credit union gave us a high-interest loan.

We eventually purchased the land, but our farm feels ornamental at best. I now live there with my brother, who owns his own construction company. He’s currently grazing a handful of cows on the land, but we lack the resources to expand into a real business. I’ve sought out grants and funding from various nonprofits, but after 20 years here, I’m now too American to qualify for much assistance; either my English is deemed too good or my full-time salary is too high.

In the end, I’m not looking for a handout. I want a small business loan just like any budding entrepreneur. I feel the same about my economic circumstances as a lot of Nebraskans: I love this amazing country and want to give back, but also just want the government to get out of my way.

Recently, a Texas federal judge ruled that no new DACA applicants can be considered, while renewals must continue. Clearly, Dreamers are essential. Congress needs to act now. The Dream and Promise Act would support scores of undocumented millennial entrepreneurs and hundreds of thousands of other ambitious young people. Nebraska is, and will always be, my home. I will pour my heart and soul into this land whether or not Congress supports Dreamers — but there’s more for everyone to gain by empowering us.

Yazmin Gamez is a small business owner in Lincoln. She has also been a fellow with Leadership Lincoln.