Midlands Voices: I'm a college-educated parent and a Dreamer, ready to boost Nebraska's economy

Call me crazy, but at a moment when family farms are struggling to survive or shuttering altogether, I’m determined to start my own. I own 20 acres outside of Omaha, on which I’d love to plant sustainable multi-use crops like hemp, a variety of cannabis plant that doesn’t get you high and whose cultivation Nebraska lawmakers are encouraging. With it, I’d be able to source material for sustainable clothes and supply ingredients for nutrient-packed foods, contributing to this growing industry, which is expected to be worth $36 billion nationally by 2026.
There’s just one problem: I can’t get a loan. At 30, I’m college-educated and have a fulltime job. But I’m also a Dreamer, an undocumented immigrant who was brought to this country as a child. I have temporary legal protections under DACA, but no long-term security in America. Banks simply won’t take the risk.
That’s unfortunate for me, but also for Nebraska, which suffers from a rapidly aging population and significant brain drain. These factors are losing millions of dollars for the state along with the talent and energy necessary to power industries from agriculture to healthcare. Many young immigrants like myself would eagerly buck this generational trend and put down long-term roots in Nebraska, but policy stands in our way. That’s why I’m urging Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to vote for the Dream and Promise Act, which would give us a pathway to citizenship. The vast majority of Americans, including 64 percent of Trump supporters, believe we deserve long-term security in America. What is Congress waiting for?
Dreamers are among the country’s most hardworking and enterprising immigrants. According to New American Economy, nearly half are essential workers and many fill gaps in crucial fields like health care. Nearly a third of Latino millennial entrepreneurs are undocumented. I’m one of them. In addition to my full-time job at a local nonprofit organization, I own a screen-printing apparel company. A small business loan would enable me to grow that businesses. Eventually, I’d hire up to a dozen people, increase my tax contributions and dramatically increase my spending power.
It’s not easy to live in limbo. My 12-year-old daughter is one of 795,000 American-citizens born to Dreamers. If we lost legal status, our kids would be ripped from their American lives.
The irony is that if it wasn’t for NAFTA, I’d still be in Mexico. The 1994 trade agreement ruined the corn economy for small farmers like my family, who used hand labor instead of machines. We hoped to make a new start in America, so four years ago, we gathered our family savings together for a down payment on the 20-acre farm. Initially, banks were impressed with my stellar credit and sizable down payment. But as soon as they saw I was a Dreamer, they denied me. We kept trying. Ultimately, a small credit union gave us a high-interest loan.
We eventually purchased the land, but our farm feels ornamental at best. I now live there with my brother, who owns his own construction company. He’s currently grazing a handful of cows on the land, but we lack the resources to expand into a real business. I’ve sought out grants and funding from various nonprofits, but after 20 years here, I’m now too American to qualify for much assistance; either my English is deemed too good or my full-time salary is too high.
In the end, I’m not looking for a handout. I want a small business loan just like any budding entrepreneur. I feel the same about my economic circumstances as a lot of Nebraskans: I love this amazing country and want to give back, but also just want the government to get out of my way.
Recently, a Texas federal judge ruled that no new DACA applicants can be considered, while renewals must continue. Clearly, Dreamers are essential. Congress needs to act now. The Dream and Promise Act would support scores of undocumented millennial entrepreneurs and hundreds of thousands of other ambitious young people. Nebraska is, and will always be, my home. I will pour my heart and soul into this land whether or not Congress supports Dreamers — but there’s more for everyone to gain by empowering us.
Yazmin Gamez is a small business owner in Lincoln. She has also been a fellow with Leadership Lincoln.