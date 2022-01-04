Midlands Voices: In fighting COVID, Nebraskans can look back to their leadership in WWII

As the country continues to face the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, with scientists now predicting that the American death toll will likely reach a million or more, I am reminded of the role Nebraskans played in the country’s effort to deal with an earlier crisis.
Today, we associate the name of Henry Doorly with Omaha’s widely known zoo. But in 1942, as publisher of The Omaha World-Herald, he led an effort that placed Nebraska in the national spotlight for very different reasons. America’s steel industry was central to the country’s effort to gear up production of munitions, aircraft, tanks and other vital supplies in the heat of World War II.
What many Americans did not realize was that about half the steel produced by the country’s mills came from scrap metal, melted down and reused. Scrap metal was, of course, everywhere, and about 150,000 junk peddlers were in the business of collecting and reselling it, much of it going to foreign buyers, including Japan.
Yet, by the middle of 1942, a lack of scrap metal was forcing steel mills to slow, or in some cases, stop production, at a time when the war effort demanded more and more steel. Efforts to mount a nationwide drive to collect more scrap metal proved bureaucratic and unwieldy, and the government feared the worst. When Doorly lamented the state of the war effort, it was his wife, Margaret Hitchcock Doorly, who asked him what he intended to do about it.
Moved by her concern, he quickly generated an idea: The World-Herald would sponsor a statewide competition, a contest to see which of the 93 counties in Nebraska could collect the most scrap metal per capita. Despite the misgivings of many observers, the people of Nebraska were inspired. They pitched in and responded with a stunning effort: In three weeks, they had produced 67,000 tons of scrap metal to aid the war effort.
Doorly’s approach quickly caught the eye of the Roosevelt administration and the national press. The Nebraska Plan, as it was known, became the model for a national campaign that encompassed all the states, and produced more than 5 million tons of scrap metal to aid the wartime production of steel. In this way, ordinary people, through their individual effort and sacrifice, and inspired by the model provided by Nebraskans, made a critical, little-known contribution to the country’s success in WWII. James Kimble documented this story in his fine book, “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II.”
At the same time, a small group of volunteers in North Platte had decided that troops shipping out to the war should be provided food and hospitality when their trains stopped at the small station there. This idea, generated by local Nebraskans, transformed the station into the North Platte Canteen. Eventually, volunteers from as far as 200 miles away kept the canteen open from the predawn hours until the last train had passed in the dead of night.
They did this every day, for every troop train, for the duration of the war — from Christmas Day in 1941 until the war ended. They provided food and hospitality for more than 6 million troops, many of the volunteers using their own precious ration coupons to buy the food and supplies necessary to sustain the canteen. The sacrifice and effort they invested was an example of Nebraskans at their best — doing what they could for fellow citizens and the common good.
Bob Greene, writing about it in his book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen,” said he went in search of “the best America there ever was,” and found it in Nebraska. It exemplified, in the words of the late State Poet Bill Kloefkorn, “Nebraska. This place, these people ...”
Now, we once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity. Nearly 420,000 Americans died in WWII over a span of about four years. We now have nearly twice as many COVID deaths in a two-year period. Scientists and public health experts have made clear that we can each do our part. We can get the vaccine and the booster, we can wear our masks in public settings and we can use good judgment in our participation in events involving large groups.
This level of sacrifice is far less than that showed by earlier Nebraskans. It is not a symbol of political affiliation, or heroism, or extraordinary effort. It is simply what Nebraskans do. As one of the veterans tracked down by Bob Greene said, “They were the greatest doggone people ...” He was right. Let’s do it again.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Kenneth Keith of Omaha is series editor, Cambridge University Press Elements in Psychology and Culture, and professor emeritus in the University of San Diego Department of Psychological Sciences.