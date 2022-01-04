Midlands Voices: In fighting COVID, Nebraskans can look back to their leadership in WWII

They did this every day, for every troop train, for the duration of the war — from Christmas Day in 1941 until the war ended. They provided food and hospitality for more than 6 million troops, many of the volunteers using their own precious ration coupons to buy the food and supplies necessary to sustain the canteen. The sacrifice and effort they invested was an example of Nebraskans at their best — doing what they could for fellow citizens and the common good.

Bob Greene, writing about it in his book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen,” said he went in search of “the best America there ever was,” and found it in Nebraska. It exemplified, in the words of the late State Poet Bill Kloefkorn, “Nebraska. This place, these people ...”