Midlands Voices: In search of old souls: The need for gerontologists

Emily Nitcher’s powerful article in the Feb. 20, 2022, Omaha World-Herald on nursing home closures is a sobering and stark reminder of the challenges we are facing now and in the future. She has given voice to residents and their families, along with providers — both sides of the story which need telling. No one wants things to be as they are, and we cannot help but be concerned for the future.

Worth noting is a surge in the numbers of older people expected in the coming years. By 2030, 25% of our state population will be older than 60. The very growth gerontologists and demographers have been discussing over the past several decades is coming to fruition.

The question of who will care for people should the need arise requires thought and consideration, especially with the decline in the numbers of children in Nebraska, the United States and globally. The aging of the population is not going away quietly.

What may not be as obvious is that aging is a varied experience, with some living full and productive lives absent of illness and debility, while others face chronic conditions that challenge their well-being and those who care for them.

The point — not all older people are alike and as such deserve a multi-faceted and thoughtful approach to their lived experience. It requires a smart and informed approach. The pending growth in the numbers of older adults highlight the urgent need for people who are prepared to understand the physical, psychological, social and environmental aspects of aging.

Since 1972, the University of Nebraska at Omaha has served as the primary provider of gerontological education in Nebraska, with a statewide mandate issued by the Board of Regents. Quite literally, thousands of students have taken our courses at UNO, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and online to learn more about aging during the past 50 years.

There are those who have turned passion into reality by pursuing degrees in gerontology at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels to make a direct impact in the field. Others have chosen to compliment their education with a certificate or minor in gerontology. Their wisdom highlights an appreciation of the present and the future. These are highly valued workers.

Along with UNO, institutions across the state are working to introduce gerontology into their curriculum through minors and such. Our colleagues at UNMC, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College and others are working fast and furiously to prepare clinicians to care for older adults in roles as therapists, nurses, dentists and doctors.

Also, Home Instead, through their Champions of Aging program is creatively offering a service year program to get people excited about the aging experience through placements in organizations serving older adults. People are trying.

Yet, despite these efforts, there are still not enough people to fill positions at all levels. Some people have a natural calling to sales, others are strategists and visionaries, while some work well in program coordination, for others, it’s directing a team of people to think creatively about how to support people to live with dignity and care.

These skills can and do work well in the field of aging. We have to get serious about preparing people to think critically about the aging experience in a way that will address our current difficulties and future opportunities. The discussion needs to happen now. Waiting until the next crisis will not work. We need to encourage and support people to study gerontology.

You may know of old souls who just get older people. This could be the young adult in your family who has always taken a liking to middle and older family members. Or this could be you or a co-worker who is wanting something more from life. Not a job — but a career or vocation.

The field of gerontology may just be the answer. We urgently need to find a way to bring the best and the brightest to the table to make sure the lived experience of older adults is one of dignity and grace. Identifying potential “old souls” to become gerontologists may just be the first step to ensure those people described in Ms. Nitcher’s column, both resident and provider, have the support they need.

Julie Masters, Ph.D., is a professor and holds the Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This article reflects the views of the author and is not necessarily representative of the views of UNO.