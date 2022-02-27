Midlands Voices: In search of old souls: The need for gerontologists

Emily Nitcher’s powerful article in the Feb. 20, 2022, Omaha World-Herald on nursing home closures is a sobering and stark reminder of the challenges we are facing now and in the future. She has given voice to residents and their families, along with providers — both sides of the story which need telling. No one wants things to be as they are, and we cannot help but be concerned for the future.
Worth noting is a surge in the numbers of older people expected in the coming years. By 2030, 25% of our state population will be older than 60. The very growth gerontologists and demographers have been discussing over the past several decades is coming to fruition.
The question of who will care for people should the need arise requires thought and consideration, especially with the decline in the numbers of children in Nebraska, the United States and globally. The aging of the population is not going away quietly.
People are also reading…
What may not be as obvious is that aging is a varied experience, with some living full and productive lives absent of illness and debility, while others face chronic conditions that challenge their well-being and those who care for them.
The point — not all older people are alike and as such deserve a multi-faceted and thoughtful approach to their lived experience. It requires a smart and informed approach. The pending growth in the numbers of older adults highlight the urgent need for people who are prepared to understand the physical, psychological, social and environmental aspects of aging.
Since 1972, the University of Nebraska at Omaha has served as the primary provider of gerontological education in Nebraska, with a statewide mandate issued by the Board of Regents. Quite literally, thousands of students have taken our courses at UNO, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and online to learn more about aging during the past 50 years.
There are those who have turned passion into reality by pursuing degrees in gerontology at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels to make a direct impact in the field. Others have chosen to compliment their education with a certificate or minor in gerontology. Their wisdom highlights an appreciation of the present and the future. These are highly valued workers.
Along with UNO, institutions across the state are working to introduce gerontology into their curriculum through minors and such. Our colleagues at UNMC, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College and others are working fast and furiously to prepare clinicians to care for older adults in roles as therapists, nurses, dentists and doctors.
Also, Home Instead, through their Champions of Aging program is creatively offering a service year program to get people excited about the aging experience through placements in organizations serving older adults. People are trying.
Yet, despite these efforts, there are still not enough people to fill positions at all levels. Some people have a natural calling to sales, others are strategists and visionaries, while some work well in program coordination, for others, it’s directing a team of people to think creatively about how to support people to live with dignity and care.
These skills can and do work well in the field of aging. We have to get serious about preparing people to think critically about the aging experience in a way that will address our current difficulties and future opportunities. The discussion needs to happen now. Waiting until the next crisis will not work. We need to encourage and support people to study gerontology.
You may know of old souls who just get older people. This could be the young adult in your family who has always taken a liking to middle and older family members. Or this could be you or a co-worker who is wanting something more from life. Not a job — but a career or vocation.
The field of gerontology may just be the answer. We urgently need to find a way to bring the best and the brightest to the table to make sure the lived experience of older adults is one of dignity and grace. Identifying potential “old souls” to become gerontologists may just be the first step to ensure those people described in Ms. Nitcher’s column, both resident and provider, have the support they need.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Darryl Brown Jr. writes: "Nuance belongs in the conversation around abortion; our faith does not always require an 'either/or' mentality."
Gov. Pete Ricketts writes: "State law declares 'the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible."
Gwenn Aspen writes: Will a candidate be a leader who will stand with voters, or will they stand with authoritarians?
David G. Brown writes: "The City of Omaha has taken a giant step forward in providing new dynamic infrastructure that will bring more people, companies and jobs to the very heart of our community."
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be felt throughout the world, directly threatening Poland and the Baltic States and unsettling global economies.
Ron Jensen writes: "I have no doubt that the political parties would like to have more to say about who serves in our Legislature, as well as what they do when they get there. But Nebraskans have only to look at the U.S. Congress to understand how well that would serve the public interest."
Rebecca Fahrlander writes: "Chain letters, like today's social media chain posts, usually involved some concern or superstition around fate, bad fortune, illness, etc. Breaking the chain could bring bad luck. They were fake before we had fake news."
Andi Curry Grubb writes: "Those who strongly oppose abortion have spread misinformation, creating harmful stigma and shaming people who have had abortions into silence. This has left a vacuum that the vocal minority has used to push its narrow, ideological agenda against abortion to the tipping point."
Polling shows strong support for conservation easements in Nebraska.
State. Sen. Steve Lathrop writes that dealing with incarceration growth "will take a new approach to criminal justice using strategies that can actually reduce recidivism, protect public safety and rein in prison growth."
Nationally, other states are doing a better job of protecting their children than Nebraskans are. This must change.
he mandate enacted by Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse is an absolutely necessary measure; however, it is important to emphasize that masks are only one part of the solution.
State Sen. Tom Brewer and John R. Lott Jr. write: "Much will remain unchanged with constitutional carry. Businesses and private property owners still have the right to exclude guns from their premises. Prohibitions remain in sensitive places, and laws about gun misuse are unchanged. Nebraskans must still be able to legally own a gun to carry it."
"Colorado’s plans to siphon off water from the South Platte River would decrease agricultural water supplies and raise pumping costs for our residents," Gov. Pete Ricketts writes.
State Sen. John McCollister writes: "Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power."
The RNC could act as a barrier to the Cult of Trump and set the party on a sane and responsible course. But it hasn’t, and probably won’t.
But it has happened before.
Vaccines continue to remain the No. 1 preventative measure to combat COVID. We need every eligible Nebraskan to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect each other.
Madison Kinkaid writes: "As the world continues to warm, we look to new energy sources to fuel our needs."
Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold writes: "Based on recent GCHS success in leveraging investments to receive competitive grants and contracts, an independent outside economic impact projection shows that the state’s one-time investment would create 220 high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs statewide."
While the role of Omaha may have been brief, its status as a gateway to the west and pivotal role in providing the logistical support made its contribution critical to the success of the hunt.
State Sen. Mike Flood says he hopes to advance further pro-life legislation during the 2022 legislative session.
Pat Loontjer writes: "The economic impact and jobs casinos claim are not in addition to existing local economic activity but in place of it. Gambling dollars do not drop from the sky. They come from local gamblers whose spending patterns change when slot machines move in, at the expense of local business receipts."
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer.
Kenneth Keith writes: "We once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity."
Gov. Pete Ricketts: "On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to members of the Nebraska National Guard for your dedicated service to our state."
Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions.
State Sen. Megan Hunt plans to introduce legislation removing Nebraska's legal hurdles to abortion.
Julie Masters, Ph.D., is a professor and holds the Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This article reflects the views of the author and is not necessarily representative of the views of UNO.