Midlands Voices: In term-limits era, elite donors exert key influence on Nebraska Legislature

In 2015, political scientists, Seth Masket and Boris Shor, determined the Nebraska Unicameral had become the most rapidly polarizing state legislature in the nation and it was due to term limits (“Polarization without Parties: Term Limits and Legislative Partisanship in Nebraska’s Unicameral Legislature”).

To an increasing degree, the Unicameral is now controlled by elite partisan donors who employ the best lobbyists money can buy. If senators stray from the party line, well-timed in-session fundraisers hosted by lobbyists work wonders to guide them back to the fold. Stiff consequences are meted out to senators who resist party discipline, often through the dreaded Dark Money attacks in the final days before an election.

There is plenty of blame to spread around, but mostly we Nebraskans need to take a hard look at ourselves. Many voters supported term limits because they wanted to get rid of longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers. But, in voters’ eagerness to turn out the Unicameral’s only African American state senator, was it worth changing the Nebraska Constitution?

The ugly underside of term limits is that the Unicameral is now nonpartisan in name only, and control of the legislative process has transferred to the lobbyists in the pay of partisan elite donors.

Kate High, of Lincoln, is a longtime Nebraska state employee, now retired. She is an independent researcher who has written three money in politics reports for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and co-presented classes on dark money at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.