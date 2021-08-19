Midlands Voices: In term-limits era, elite donors exert key influence on Nebraska Legislature

The Aug. 1 OWH lead article “Legislative races keep breaking spending records” has become an annual iteration—Unicameral candidates are spending more to get elected.
While spiraling campaign budgets are shocking and makes for a catchy headline, perhaps the more interesting story is the source of the contributions, the amount of the contributions, and when they are received. Since the Nebraska Constitution was amended to limit state senators to two consecutive four-year terms, the inherent advantages of incumbency have dwindled. In days gone by, long-serving incumbents had little need to seek out campaign contributions since they often faced only token opposition or ran unopposed.
At the time term limits went into effect in 2006, there were so many vacant seats that both parties jumped in to recruit candidates, usually dependable party loyalists. They also lined up well-heeled, dependable donors, also party loyalists. Donations that previously had been local or issue-based were now more along partisan lines. These fledgling candidates needed money, and lots of it, to break through the 24-hour news cycle to get known.
The result was the newly elected freshmen senators tied to their partisan benefactors in a way that had not occurred before term limits.
In 2015, political scientists, Seth Masket and Boris Shor, determined the Nebraska Unicameral had become the most rapidly polarizing state legislature in the nation and it was due to term limits (“Polarization without Parties: Term Limits and Legislative Partisanship in Nebraska’s Unicameral Legislature”).
To an increasing degree, the Unicameral is now controlled by elite partisan donors who employ the best lobbyists money can buy. If senators stray from the party line, well-timed in-session fundraisers hosted by lobbyists work wonders to guide them back to the fold. Stiff consequences are meted out to senators who resist party discipline, often through the dreaded Dark Money attacks in the final days before an election.
There is plenty of blame to spread around, but mostly we Nebraskans need to take a hard look at ourselves. Many voters supported term limits because they wanted to get rid of longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers. But, in voters’ eagerness to turn out the Unicameral’s only African American state senator, was it worth changing the Nebraska Constitution?
The ugly underside of term limits is that the Unicameral is now nonpartisan in name only, and control of the legislative process has transferred to the lobbyists in the pay of partisan elite donors.
Kate High, of Lincoln, is a longtime Nebraska state employee, now retired. She is an independent researcher who has written three money in politics reports for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and co-presented classes on dark money at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.