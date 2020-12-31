Midlands Voices: In the online era, take steps to keep children safe

Set time limits on computers and smartphones. Have rules around where devices are kept and can be used.

Use a parent or caregiver’s name and email when signing up for games or apps. This ensures you are the primary contact rather than your child.

Talk to your children about inappropriate questions and language. Use age-appropriate examples.

Smartphones and tablets have a location services feature that allows devices to broadcast their location to the user’s apps and contacts. Ensure this feature is turned off.

For older kids, talk to them about sexting and cyber-bullying. Explain the long-term consequences of sending sexual messages or pictures. Discuss the dangers and permanence of communication sent digitally, even if it claims to be private or self-destructing. Consider using a social media contract so expectations are clear.

Let your children know you respect their privacy but will periodically monitor use, including emails, photos, messaging and apps.