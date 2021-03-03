Midlands Voices: Increase the cigarette tax to boost public health in Nebraska

“I was a full-time smoker by the time I was 13. My mom and I smoked in the house; we bought cigarettes for each other. My daily routine for the past 46 years has been plotted around a cigarette”: Those are observations from Julie C., now retired. She enjoys taking care of her elderly parents and spending time with her eight grandchildren. She describes the hold nicotine has over her:
“The urge never stops. Not when you’re this far gone. I hate smoking with a passion. I hate that when I’m watching my grandkids, I have to step out to have a cigarette. I have to. My mind cannot focus on anything until I get a cigarette.”
Julie and her husband collectively smoke three packs a day. She’s very concerned about being able to afford cigarettes if the proposed tax increase at the Nebraska Legislature, Legislative Bill 459, goes into effect, because she’s on a fixed income.
“We’ll cut back on groceries if we have to,” she says. She’d like to see more funding to benefit smokers through effective cessation programs. Julie and her husband have tried unsuccessfully to quit with nicotine patches, gum, pills and by “going cold turkey.” Effective treatment “has to help me learn how to live without a cigarette,” Julie says. “I smoked while pregnant, just as my mother did. I think I came out of the womb addicted. It’s the worst addiction ever.”
The negative health effects of smoking are well known, nearly 70 years after the Surgeon General released a seminal report on the topic in 1964. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S. Currently, 34 million people smoke nationwide, including 14.7% of Nebraska adults. Nationwide, smoking causes 480,000 deaths each year; in Nebraska it claims 2,500 lives annually. Over half of Nebraska smokers report trying unsuccessfully to quit in the past.
The best way to reduce smoking is to prevent young people from starting and to entice current smokers to quit through pricing intervention, in laymen’s terms: a tobacco tax increase. The current state tobacco tax in Nebraska is 64 cents per pack, roughly one third of the average state tax rate of $1.88 per pack, ranking Nebraska 42nd out of the 50 states.
It’s been 19 years since Nebraska raised the state tobacco tax rate, despite more than a dozen legislative attempts.
According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, increasing the state tobacco tax rate by $1.50 per pack in Nebraska would:
Reduce youth smoking by 17.3%.
Cause 12,300 adult smokers to quit.
Prevent 7,000 premature deaths.
Generate $13.47 million in health care cost savings from fewer cases of lung cancer, smoking-affected pregnancies/ births and smoking-related heart attack and strokes.
An additional $2 million in annual tax revenue would support tobacco prevention and cessation efforts, while $26 milllion annually would fund maternal health improvement projects and help cover upfront costs, should a paid family and medical leave program be enacted by the Legislature.
LB 459 is scheduled for a Revenue Committee hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Join March of Dimes, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Metro Omaha Tobacco Action Coalition (MOTAC) and Tobacco Education & Advocacy of the Midlands (TEAM) in urging lawmakers to increase the tobacco tax, reduce smoking initiation/prevalence and promote public health.
To learn more about tobacco prevention efforts in Douglas County, connect with the Metro Omaha Tobacco Action Coalition (MOTAC) at WWW.MOTAC.ORG. If you or someone you know is thinking about quitting, contact the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Ashley Carroll, MPH, is manager of maternal and infant health initiatives at March of Dime in Omaha.