Midlands Voices: Increase the cigarette tax to boost public health in Nebraska

“I was a full-time smoker by the time I was 13. My mom and I smoked in the house; we bought cigarettes for each other. My daily routine for the past 46 years has been plotted around a cigarette”: Those are observations from Julie C., now retired. She enjoys taking care of her elderly parents and spending time with her eight grandchildren. She describes the hold nicotine has over her:

“The urge never stops. Not when you’re this far gone. I hate smoking with a passion. I hate that when I’m watching my grandkids, I have to step out to have a cigarette. I have to. My mind cannot focus on anything until I get a cigarette.”

Julie and her husband collectively smoke three packs a day. She’s very concerned about being able to afford cigarettes if the proposed tax increase at the Nebraska Legislature, Legislative Bill 459, goes into effect, because she’s on a fixed income.