Midlands Voices: Independent commissions for redistricting work well in other states

The maps must then be presented to the entire Legislature for debate. Before the Legislature votes on the maps, the public can review, comment or even present alternative maps at meetings to be scheduled in each of the three congressional districts.

While the particular procedural steps used in Nebraska are unlike any other legislative redistricting process in the country, 16 states use a commission model that has become increasingly popular. Eager to minimize partisan influences, each of these states creates a commission of citizens-at-large to draw maps which are ultimately presented to their legislatures for approval. In 2015-16 this concept was proposed in Nebraska by then-State Sen. John Murante in his LB 850. The bill was passed by the Legislature by a vote of 29 to 15, but it was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The governor suggested that using an outside commission was an unconstitutional delegation of authority by the Legislature.

In 2020 I introduced LB 1207, which was very similar to the Murante bill, but it was modified to eliminate the constitutionality issue raised by the governor. To be certain that the issue was properly resolved, we asked Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson for an opinion about the bill’s constitutionality. He opined that the provisions in LB 1207 were constitutional.