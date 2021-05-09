Midlands Voices: India provides an important lesson on COVID

Last weekend, I faced the most harrowing decision in my life.
My nephew, my sister’s son, called me from India on Saturday, his voice shaking: “We may be able to get only one oxygen cylinder. Who should get it, my Ammi (mother) or Nanna (grandma)?”
My 90-year-old mother and my sister are both down with COVID-19 infection and struggling to survive. For few seconds, I sat stunned. All those images of unimaginable suffering of people — running, begging, imploring for oxygen cylinders, the wail of a daughter at her father’s body that was still warm but dead because she could not get him the oxygen on time, the rows after rows of the burning pyres and freshly dug graves — came crowding in my mind all at once.
“Save your Ammi first,” I said as stoically as possible, melting inside into a mush. There must be countless many in India who had to make such gruesome and callous decisions. When they did, each one of them would have asked: Why?
My mother lives in a neighborhood of physicians and surgeons because my father was a doctor. The neighborhood, named in the colonial relic, the Doctor’s Colony, is surrounded by private clinics and multispecialty hospitals that have replaced the almost defunct government health system in India. With these facilities and privileges, it took three days to get the COVID-19 test results for my mother and sister. There was no oxygen cylinder to have. I was told it will cost 50,000 to one lakh (100,000) rupees per cylinder on the black market.
My friend in Delhi managed to buy only a single vial of Remdesivir for his son-in-law who was infected but lucky to find a bed in a hospital, for 25,000 rupees, an insane amount. However, the concern was whether the patient, hidden from the general public in isolation, would even get the priceless medicine or whether it would be cycled back to the street for a resale.
My nephew, who is taking care of my mother and sister, needed a thermometer to take his own temperature but could not find one as they were all sold out. One can just imagine to tears what might be happening to those who are poor and marginalized and in villages out of the sight of the cameras and reporters.
Why in India did the pandemic morph into a human catastrophe in a few weeks? There is no immediate answer, as the science of the coronavirus infection is still an emerging area. However, there is a consensus about how to reduce and contain its spread through individual and social precautions and now, through vaccines.
India failed on all those points, and the blame safely lies with the current government, which during the first wave of the pandemic brought untold sufferings to the poor migrant workers by the flash lockdown of 1.4 billion people with mere four hours of notice. The government then completely ignored the warnings of the impending second wave. Narender Modi, the mercurial prime minister of India, prematurely declared victory over the coronavirus.
India, the biggest manufacturer of vaccines in the world, mismanaged the vaccination at the most crucial time. As if putting a gasoline trail to an ember, the prime minster and his underlings presided over massive election rallies consisting of tightly packed maskless supporters for weeks, and allowing the mammoth religious gathering, the mother of all super spreaders.
The country exploded with the infection and the already weak health infrastructure collapsed, revealing in its ruin the heaps of ashes and mounds of unmarked graves.
What is the lesson for us from this tragedy unfolding before our eyes? Despite all the progress that we have made, some aspects of the nature will always remain unpredictable, and how a society responds to the challenge, to the benefit or the misery of the people, will depend upon the tenor of the society set by its leader. So, if we are fortunate to live in democratic societies, let’s chose our leaders wisely.
Iqbal Ahmad, Ph.D., is a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He also is associate dean of academic affairs and director of postdoctoral education and research. This essay expresses his personal viewpoint only.