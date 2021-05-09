Midlands Voices: India provides an important lesson on COVID

Last weekend, I faced the most harrowing decision in my life.

My nephew, my sister’s son, called me from India on Saturday, his voice shaking: “We may be able to get only one oxygen cylinder. Who should get it, my Ammi (mother) or Nanna (grandma)?”

My 90-year-old mother and my sister are both down with COVID-19 infection and struggling to survive. For few seconds, I sat stunned. All those images of unimaginable suffering of people — running, begging, imploring for oxygen cylinders, the wail of a daughter at her father’s body that was still warm but dead because she could not get him the oxygen on time, the rows after rows of the burning pyres and freshly dug graves — came crowding in my mind all at once.

“Save your Ammi first,” I said as stoically as possible, melting inside into a mush. There must be countless many in India who had to make such gruesome and callous decisions. When they did, each one of them would have asked: Why?