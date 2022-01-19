Midlands Voices: Infectious disease specialists support Omaha mask mandate

This mandate requires masks be worn by everyone over the age of 5 in schools or businesses open to the public. It will remain in place until the number of infections average less than 200 per 100,000 over a seven-day average and when hospital capacity improves.

The omicron variant has shattered prior records of COVID-19 infections — more than 12,700 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks alone in Douglas County. At this time, area hospitals are functioning at close to maximum capacity (ICUs are routinely over 90% full) and the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 is expected to rise significantly over the next several weeks. With a rise in children diagnosed with COVID-19, masking in schools is especially important. It is a measure against both the rare, severe COVID-19 infections in children, and the more common milder infections that may have long-term COVID effects. Masks reduce time missed from school and the transmission rates in the community at large.