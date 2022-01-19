Midlands Voices: Infectious disease specialists support Omaha mask mandate

The Nebraska Infectious Disease Society, a newly formed multidisciplinary group of physicians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants specifically trained in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, strongly supports the emergency mask mandate enacted for Omaha by Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.
This mandate requires masks be worn by everyone over the age of 5 in schools or businesses open to the public. It will remain in place until the number of infections average less than 200 per 100,000 over a seven-day average and when hospital capacity improves.
The omicron variant has shattered prior records of COVID-19 infections — more than 12,700 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks alone in Douglas County. At this time, area hospitals are functioning at close to maximum capacity (ICUs are routinely over 90% full) and the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 is expected to rise significantly over the next several weeks. With a rise in children diagnosed with COVID-19, masking in schools is especially important. It is a measure against both the rare, severe COVID-19 infections in children, and the more common milder infections that may have long-term COVID effects. Masks reduce time missed from school and the transmission rates in the community at large.
As local health care providers, we remain dedicated to providing Nebraskans with accurate and evidence-based recommendations regarding COVID-19. Masking remains a simple but crucial way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Much of the public discourse on masks has focused on protection for the wearer, but the even more critical role of masks is that of source control. If worn by a sick or asymptomatic infected individual, a surgical mask provides a physical barrier that limits virus particles entering shared airspace. This approach has been an integral part of infection prevention strategies in health care for decades. The usefulness of masks to reduce spread of COVID-19 has been demonstrated in several studies. These studies are referenced on our website, idnebraska.org.
The most recent recommendations are for surgical or procedure face masks. Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical facemask may improve fit. KN95s,KF94s or N95s provide protection against airborne transmission. Lists of such “respirator” masks can be obtained from the CDC or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and also linked on our website.
The mandate enacted by Huse is an absolutely necessary measure; however, it is important to emphasize that masks are only one part of the solution. Multiple interventions such as distancing, limiting the size of gatherings and improved ventilation can decrease transmission. Vaccination remains the most important prevention against COVID-19 infection and specifically against severe COVID-19 and death.
Right now, masking will provide an important stopgap measure to decrease transmission in our communities and preserving health care workforce, reducing rates among students and teachers and other essential workers such as the police, fire personnel and EMTs, as new vaccinations will take some time to provide adequate protection.
We unequivocally stand behind the Omaha mask mandate, which will reduce transmission in our community and protect health care resources in the metro area. We also urge other cities in Nebraska to consider similar mask mandates and will support those as well, if proposed.