Midlands Voices: Infrastructure bill will help Nebraska; next, address workforce shortage

Yet, even with the funding, we need more workers on our job sites. Prior to the pandemic, our industry was suffering from a shortage of employees. Now, workforce shortages are at crisis level in the underground utility construction industry. NUCA of Nebraska members partner with community colleges, high schools, SkillsUSA and FFA chapters and promote the opportunities in our industry for good wages, benefits, career paths, on-the-job training and education benefits, but those efforts will not meet the immediate needs to build and maintain our state’s underground infrastructure.

Our members have shared ideas with Nebraska’s congressional delegation to help bring more eligible workers into the U.S. The reality is that there are not enough eligible workers in the U.S. to get the work done. Proposals include expanding the H2B work visa program and implementing a program similar to the GI Bill to help put people to work now, with the promise of pay for postsecondary training or education later.

We’ve also suggested to our congressional delegation that they Revise the Fair Labor Standards Act to allow ages 16 and up to legally engage in more work-study programs for students interested in the heavy construction industry.

Workforce development must be the next issue tackled by Congress. Our industry depends on having the labor needed to build and maintain the infrastructure that impacts every Nebraskan and every American. With this infrastructure investment and help in growing the workforce, our members will continue to help our state grow and thrive.

B.J. Woehler is an owner of Robert Woehler & Sons Construction, Inc., based in Wayne, Neb., and president of NUCA of Nebraska.