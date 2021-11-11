Midlands Voices: Initiative to support Nebraska veterans in cyber-related careers

As malicious cyber activities grow in scale and sophistication while adversaries relentlessly target public and private-sector organizations and disrupt supply chains, the United States remains alarmingly unprepared to defend our critical infrastructure.
Building a highly skilled and diverse cyber defenders’ workforce of tomorrow capable of protecting and securing cyberspace is a pressing national security and economic imperative.
Our country faces a persistent cyber workforce crisis. An estimated 500,000 cybersecurity positions are unfilled across the public and private sectors. According to Microsoft, more than one out of every 20 open jobs in the U.S. is a cybersecurity job. The National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies highlights that the demand for cybersecurity expertise is growing 12 times faster than the current U.S. job market. And the average salary for cybersecurity professionals is $116,000, nearly three times the national average.
Military veterans who volunteered to protect this nation inherently understand the necessity for establishing and maintaining a defensive posture in a world of perpetually evolving threats. Veterans have been highly trained in leadership, problem-solving, adaptability and teamwork and are committed to keeping our country safe. This makes them ideal candidates to leverage those skills in critical cybersecurity roles.
However, veterans often find it challenging to navigate available resources and take advantage of opportunities necessary to jump-start a career in cybersecurity.
CyberVetsUSA is a public-private partnership among tech employers, local government agencies, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit and Veteran Service Organizations, all working together to minimize barriers to entry and increase the available pool of qualified cyber talent. Powered by the Cisco Networking Academy, Institute for Veterans & Military Families at Syracuse University, Onward to Opportunity and Fortinet NSE Training Institute, CyberVetsUSA is a skills-to-jobs pathway providing training, certification and employment opportunities to help veterans find a new mission in cybersecurity.
On this Veterans Day, Digital Innovation Engine is proud to partner with CyberVetsUSA to launch a pilot program to fast-track Nebraska veterans into high-demand cyber careers.
The pilot program is free of charge and open to transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses living in Nebraska. It will provide an industry-leading Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate level certification. Beginning in January 2022, this 15-week program offers an instructor-led course that provides trainees with both technical and tactical skills to effectively protect organizations’ critical infrastructure, applications and data.
It will make veterans ready on day one to work on the front lines of a Security Operation Center, defending against the most sophisticated digital threats and attacks. The pilot will also offer additional introductory cybersecurity courses for those without a prior IT background. Upon completion, trainees will receive world-class employment support from Randstand, and direct access to job opportunities through Cisco Networking Academy Talent Bridge Matching Engine.
Nebraska is home to around 127,000 veterans. According to CyberSeek, over the last year there were nearly 2,500 cybersecurity-related job openings in Nebraska.
Keeping pace with the growing need for cyber talent requires a collaborative effort that brings together resources from across academia, industry, nonprofits, state and local government to recruit, develop and retain a skilled cyber workforce.
Engaging, training, mentoring and hiring our veterans in Nebraska will not only support their future careers, but it is also the right thing to do. More so, this will establish a foundation upon which we can build the necessary digital skills and jobs that will secure the state of Nebraska for years to come.
In the words of Gen. Colin Powell, “Veterans Day is a time when the nation stops and recognizes that we are free, we are a democracy, we are a successful country in the world because we’ve had to fight for it over the years. And the ones who do that fighting … they have always shown up to serve the country and now the country has to make sure we are serving them.”
For more information and how to enroll in the pilot project in Nebraska, please contact info@digtialinnovationengine.com.
Anna and Aaron Dowd are the founders of Digital Innovation Engine, a civic venture focused on building strategic partnerships to foster resilient and prosperous digital ecosystems through game-changing investments in people, skills and technology at state and local levels. The Dowds reside in Omaha.