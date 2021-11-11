Midlands Voices: Initiative to support Nebraska veterans in cyber-related careers

It will make veterans ready on day one to work on the front lines of a Security Operation Center, defending against the most sophisticated digital threats and attacks. The pilot will also offer additional introductory cybersecurity courses for those without a prior IT background. Upon completion, trainees will receive world-class employment support from Randstand, and direct access to job opportunities through Cisco Networking Academy Talent Bridge Matching Engine.

Nebraska is home to around 127,000 veterans. According to CyberSeek, over the last year there were nearly 2,500 cybersecurity-related job openings in Nebraska.

Keeping pace with the growing need for cyber talent requires a collaborative effort that brings together resources from across academia, industry, nonprofits, state and local government to recruit, develop and retain a skilled cyber workforce.

Engaging, training, mentoring and hiring our veterans in Nebraska will not only support their future careers, but it is also the right thing to do. More so, this will establish a foundation upon which we can build the necessary digital skills and jobs that will secure the state of Nebraska for years to come.