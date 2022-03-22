Midlands Voices: Inmate reduction instead of prison construction

The Racial Justice Policy Committee of the Reentry Alliance of Nebraska opposes the construction of a new prison. We realize that that long-term overcrowding and under-staffing in Nebraska prisons are serious and complicated issues that must be addressed.
However, we also know, and NDCS Director Scott Frakes acknowledges, overcrowding cannot be solved by building and filling one replacement prison when there are eight other overcrowded prisons in the department as well.
As individuals and organizations who work to support reentrants, we know intervention before the commission of crime would be easier, much less expensive, and better for everyone in the state.
Nebraska needs to stop criminalizing poverty, race, mental illness and many drug offenses. We urge investment in proactive and proven preventive solutions rather than warehousing those who are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and our neighbors unnecessarily.
With attention to the needs of families and children, we could constrict the flow entering the pipeline to prison. Incarceration is reduced when individuals and their families have access to meaningful employment with adequate wages, medical coverage, mental health and substance abuse services, affordable housing, reliable food sources and social safety net programs without disqualifications unrelated to need.
We do not expect state government to correct every social ill or satisfy every individual’s want. On the other hand, we oppose allowing construction of one prison to siphon $270 million dollars from the State Treasury while conditions in the other eight remain intolerable. Those funds could address the very systemic issues that result in excessive incarceration of persons removed from their families and their communities only to return still damaged.
We recognize other solutions exist; other countries and all but one other states have reduced prison populations — even closed prisons — without an attributable increase in crime.
We recommend the legislature address overcrowding by authorizing and funding a study of existing data on when sentence duration becomes so counter-productive that it increases the likelihood of recidivism instead of deterring crime, being a just punishment, and a means of rehabilitation.
We further recommend increasing services in communities, reducing criminal offenses and the stacking of charges, reducing sentence durations, scheduling timely in-prison programming in all prisons, broadening parole and compassionate release eligibility for the aged, the infirm, and the reformed who pose little danger to public safety, and freeing the innocent by establishing prosecutorial, judicial and Pardon Board reviews.
Please contact state senators and urge votes to save $270 million instead of constructing a new prison.
OWH Midlands Voices February 2022
Mary Ann Barton wrote this on behalf of the Racial Justice Policy Committee of the Reentry Alliance of Nebraska.