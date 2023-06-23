When you go shopping how often do you see people paying with a check or cash? More people prefer credit cards these days to pay for life’s needs both planned and unplanned. Groceries, school supplies, medical copays, replacing a broken washer and the list goes on. Credit cards have transformed from something used in case of emergency to how working families make life happen.

The reason? Credit cards provide convenience, security, fraud protection, and flexible access to funds for consumers. Merchants benefit too as it limits exposure to counterfeit money and stolen checks, plus receiving immediate payment when a consumer swipes their credit card at checkout.

This robust system and fraud protection isn’t free. That’s where interchange comes in. Interchange fees help support the security and fraud protection needed for a fraction of a cent per dollar transacted.

When your card is compromised while shopping the cost of covering the fraud, replacing the card, and making sure you aren’t hurt financially is paid for by credit unions and other financial institutions, not the merchant. Merchants bear little to no cost.

On top of not paying for data security or fraud costs, merchants seek to avoid paying interchange fees and want Congress to change a credit system that 95% of consumers say works well. S. 1838 introduced in the U.S. Senate and H.R. 3881 introduced in the House of Representatives establishes a government mandate requiring more routing systems for credit card transactions, ostensibly for more competition.

However, without any legal requirement to protect consumers’ data, this bill means retailers would look for the cheapest possible routing option and not the most secure. We already see this in practice, as there are free security measures available that merchants choose not to implement. This is despite 92% of consumers saying that keeping personal information secure from data breaches is a priority.

Overhauling the interchange system needs to make sense for everyone it affects. We know that it would cut costs for merchants. But how would it help consumers? Or financial institutions? The answer is it wouldn’t.

For consumers, which includes 561,000 credit union members in Nebraska, the two most important things when using a credit card are to be protected from fraudulent purchases and to have a card that is widely accepted by all vendors. This change risks both.

From data breaches to skimmed cards, electronic payments are a prime target for the bad actors. Fraud rates doubled between 2011 and 2021. Credit card fraud was the largest type of identity theft in 2021, and data breaches affected 422 million people in 2022. Costs to protect consumers’ information continue to rise, and interchange doesn’t cover all security measures. It’s not even close.

At not-for-profit credit unions, where we focus on low fees and member service, many credit card programs operate at a breaking-even point. On average, credit union credit card costs are 23 cents more per transaction than the interchange revenue that comes in for that transaction. Card program costs are 1.6 times more than interchange revenue. Credit unions offer these services because we know our members depend on them.

Limiting interchange makes it likely fewer financial institutions will be able to offer credit cards, or rates will increase just to cover security costs. That means less access to credit for people who need it most. Newly added routing systems could choose not to accept credit cards issued by smaller financial institutions, creating even fewer options for consumers. All this on top of the data security questions.

We’ve been through this once before when Sen. Dick Durbin, sponsor of S. 1838, pushed through the Durbin Amendment limiting debit interchange in 2010. We were assured at the time retailers would pass on savings to their customers. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond showed that 1.2% of merchants passed on any kind of savings to consumers. The other 98.8% pocketed the money.

Comprehensive data security changes aren’t on the table with S. 1838 and H.R. 3881. Instead, it would disrupt what makes the current credit card payment system safe, secure and accessible. Interchange fees makes the system work for everyone.

S. 1838 in the Senate and H.R. 3881 in the House is a veiled attempt to shift the cost of doing business from big box merchants who choose to accept card payments to consumers.