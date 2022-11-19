Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state

We often think of the stock market or buying a home when talking about the importance of making a good investment. Yet, we don’t often consider the investments we make every day to make the communities we have in Omaha and the state of Nebraska vibrant and strong.

As chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Nebraska’s director of economic development, we have had the pleasure to help develop our state’s workforce. We have also had the honor to each serve more than 20 years as business and financial analysts, which is why we recognize that investments must be done strategically to position oneself to achieve important future goals. This is not just the case for individuals, but our communities because no matter the size, location, or makeup, a community is stronger when it invests in its future.

Right now, more than 135,000 Nebraska students and their families are making that investment in themselves to achieve a brighter future. And data bears that out; the National Center for Education Statistics recently released a report showing annual earnings for a student with solely a high school diploma at approximately $36,000. That number jumps to approximately $59,000 with a bachelor’s degree — a difference of nearly $1 million in earnings over a person’s career. This investment is not just for personal gain; it’s also an investment to raise the overall quality of life for their families and communities. It is that return on investment, while not often discussed, that has truly incalculable ripple effects.

Our institutions of higher education don’t just rely on students to make that investment in themselves. It is through support of our state, our city, and community that public institutions can make a transformational impact for Nebraska citizens. This includes state investments in Nebraska Career Scholarships, which were proposed by Gov. Ricketts and approved by the legislature in 2019. These scholarships will have invested in over 2,100 students by 2023 and equip Nebraska’s young adults to take great jobs in high-demand fields such as engineering and manufacturing. Through business site visits, job shadowing and mentorships, recipients of Nebraska’s Career Scholarships graduate with a connection to their community ready to succeed.

This includes students like Hannah Bellus, who is pursuing a degree in public health and has been able to do so without needing to balance work thanks to these funds. It also includes students like Kyle Fitch, who is an electrical engineering major that came to Omaha to pursue his career goals and received scholarship dollars to help secure housing that, otherwise, would have had him looking elsewhere for his education.

Private investments in higher education have also contributed to our state’s success. There is a long list of generous visionaries who invested in Nebraska by investing in higher education. Names like Buffett, Scott, Holland, Eppley, Durham, Sapp, Strauss, Weitz and more, have invested in the intellectual infrastructure of our state just as much as the physical spaces their names adorn.

Their commitment is seen in the success of students like Josiah Krutz, who took advantage of an accelerated master’s degree program as a computer science student and now works for Google right here in Omaha. It also includes JoAnna Leflore-Ejike, a Goodrich Scholarship recipient who now serves as executive director of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, continuing that investment in our communities.

These investments, both public and private, have a long history of putting Nebraskans in a strong position to succeed. In fact, Nebraska’s public university system was established just two years after the state was founded and the state has been buoyed by the investment in that system ever since. It was just earlier this year that the national research firm Tripp Umbach noted the University of Nebraska alone returned $9 to the state for every $1 invested.

Combine this with the fact that Nebraska experienced record-high employment this year. And we have the top labor force participation rate in the country at 70%. We also rank first in the nation for children’s economic wellbeing, and our state economy is the most recession resilient in the nation. This is no accident.

In a volatile market, any good advisor will tell you to seek out stable, proven assets. And Nebraskans have shown, time and time again, that investing in education — whether it be your own or someone else’s — is the most assured community investment you can make.