Midlands Voices: Iowa, strengthen funding to meet children's mental health needs

According to service providers working with families in southwest Iowa, the inability to access mental health and support services has grown worse at a time when the need for services has risen significantly due to the global pandemic. Children’s treatment centers in western Iowa are closing due to lack of funding, leaving families with nowhere to turn.

These challenges could be addressed with a fully funded children’s mental health system. While Iowa’s leaders established the structure for the system in 2019, we continue to have a patchwork of services that puts children’s well-being at risk. For southwest Iowa to emerge strong from the pandemic, our state leaders must commit to funding the entire system — including early childhood prevention.

Adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for the children’s mental health system would allow families to have access to the right services, at the right dose, at the right time and place — regardless of where they live. An investment in our kids now is an investment in our future workforce and our communities as most kids in Iowa grow up and stay here.