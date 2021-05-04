Midlands Voices: Iowa, strengthen funding to meet children's mental health needs

According to service providers working with families in southwest Iowa, the inability to access mental health and support services has grown worse at a time when the need for services has risen significantly due to the global pandemic. Children’s treatment centers in western Iowa are closing due to lack of funding, leaving families with nowhere to turn.
These challenges could be addressed with a fully funded children’s mental health system. While Iowa’s leaders established the structure for the system in 2019, we continue to have a patchwork of services that puts children’s well-being at risk. For southwest Iowa to emerge strong from the pandemic, our state leaders must commit to funding the entire system — including early childhood prevention.
Adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for the children’s mental health system would allow families to have access to the right services, at the right dose, at the right time and place — regardless of where they live. An investment in our kids now is an investment in our future workforce and our communities as most kids in Iowa grow up and stay here.
Kids are not little adults. The first years of a child’s life are a critical opportunity for social, emotional and cognitive development and skill building that can reduce the need for treatment later in life. The pandemic especially has caused significant stress on families that can disrupt a child’s developing brain and create a shaky foundation for all growth that follows.
According to a regional community health improvement plan, over 40% of Pottawattamie County survey respondents reported experiencing emotional abuse and over 29% experienced household substance abuse as children. Adversity in childhood can increase the likelihood of adults experiencing health and mental health challenges. In addition, families are reporting an increase in depression, anxiety and behavioral challenges with their children due to the isolation, stress and uncertainty from the past year.
Services and supports are critical to support families in buffering children from high levels of stress. While health care providers, schools and other agencies are supporting families, more services focused on mental health are needed to fully address the challenges families are facing. Two important steps leaders can take this session are to increase payments for professionals providing mental health services and to expand 1st five to the remaining 11 counties.
Our state leaders have a choice: They can fund Iowa’s children’s mental health system now or continue to have a patchwork of services that cause families to struggle. Without a funded system, our quality of life in southwest Iowa will suffer.
A fully funded children’s mental health system is an investment in our kids, our businesses and our communities now and in the future.
Patricia Russmann is executive director of Promise Partners, a nonprofit organization based in Council Bluffs and focusing on youth needs.