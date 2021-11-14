Midlands Voices: Is eliminating UNK's philosophy department smart or even ethical?

A recent article in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Antelope cast some light on the discussion concerning discontinuation of the philosophy department. The chief academic officer of UNK, Charlie Bicak, was quoted as saying, “This gives me no pleasure in the least. It saddens me. On the one hand, discontinuance or elimination is not popular, and that’s something high on my agenda. On the other hand, it’s healthy to take a critical look at ourselves to make honest change that causes us to be better.”
The dilemma the vice chancellor thinks he is caught in here is nonsense. It is not his job to worry about popularity. It is his job to be concerned about the quality of the education UNK offers.
If he were worried about popularity, he would think courses on zombies would be a good way to get students interested in the medical field, or courses in which the students read comic books would be great ways of answering the literature or humanities requirement in general studies. Such courses would be way more popular than having to read Dante’s “Divine Comedy” or novels like “Cancer Ward” or “The Plague.” They would also be way less effective at making sure the students who graduate from university can read, think or write at a level above seventh grade.
What, then, could Bicak’s thought process have been when such courses were approved at UNK while a Great Books General Studies program was left on his desk? In any case, this side of the dilemma presents no danger for an academic officer who knows what his job is.
On the other hand, “taking a critical look at ourselves to make honest change” is also not a problem he faces. In fact, every department in the university is required to do this on a regular basis. Every time this has been done with the philosophy department, the outside evaluator recommends the same thing: “Make better use of this excellent department.” And every time such a recommendation is made, the university and the administration either do nothing or, most often, conspire to do something less honest that makes the university as a whole not better but worse.
Thus it has happened that every change in the general studies program (there have been several in my 35 years here) has lowered either the number of required courses in humanities or lowered the number of places among requirements where philosophy can fit in, or both.
Many programs now require an “ethics” component (as some, like Nursing, did when I first started here). So now we have business, social work, bio- and computer science ethics. However, none of these courses is taught by the available Ph.D.s in philosophy. Also, none of these courses in “special ethics” requires a course in general ethics first.
There is clearly an inadequate, or perhaps merely dishonest, idea of education beneath this stupidity. And it is rightly called a stupidity. Would you expect to take a course on special problems in organic chemistry without taking any chemistry at all? That is a stupid idea.
Things are even worse than that: Not only are none of these special ethics course taught by teachers who have graduate degrees in ethics; none of the programs requiring an ethics component consider the ethics course taught by the philosophy department as covering their requirement.
So the students who are required to take “ethics” at UNK are encouraged to take it without taking any general course in ethics; they are required to take it from teachers who have no advanced degree in ethics; and the course in ethics taught by the philosophy department cannot be used in place of this requirement.
One might wonder who would consider this sort of education ethical. As Camus said, “stupidity has a knack of getting its way in the world.” One would hope it would be less successful in universities.
“Honest change to make UNK better” is a great thing. Can the vice chancellor do it, or is that not his job?
Gene Fendt, Ph.D., is the Albertus Magnus Professor of Philosophy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.