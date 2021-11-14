Midlands Voices: Is eliminating UNK's philosophy department smart or even ethical?

What, then, could Bicak’s thought process have been when such courses were approved at UNK while a Great Books General Studies program was left on his desk? In any case, this side of the dilemma presents no danger for an academic officer who knows what his job is.

On the other hand, “taking a critical look at ourselves to make honest change” is also not a problem he faces. In fact, every department in the university is required to do this on a regular basis. Every time this has been done with the philosophy department, the outside evaluator recommends the same thing: “Make better use of this excellent department.” And every time such a recommendation is made, the university and the administration either do nothing or, most often, conspire to do something less honest that makes the university as a whole not better but worse.

Thus it has happened that every change in the general studies program (there have been several in my 35 years here) has lowered either the number of required courses in humanities or lowered the number of places among requirements where philosophy can fit in, or both.