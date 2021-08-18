Midlands Voices: Is it intellectually honest to accept CRT as gospel? No, it deserves critique

To incorporate critical race theory into our elementary, secondary, college, or graduate school curricula would be an unmitigated disaster. To my surprise, I found that the two Aug. 12 opinion essays written in favor of CRT, one from a UNO professor and graduate students and one by the local ADL leader, do a great job of making my argument for me.
The UNO writers said they have actually participated in courses where CRT was a significant portion of the content. They note that “CRT helped us to identify how we relate to structures of racism, how oppression works, and how we can be part of a society wide effort to deconstruct racism.”
Here we have course material that should, at the least, be studied critically by graduate students. Yet it’s described only in how to be active in an effort by our whole society to break down our racism. Not a word is said about reflecting on this endeavor — its pros, cons and other critical and rational responses to CRT. No! We simply accept it as gospel. My graduate work always was about studying every viewpoint critically, not taking it at face value and using it to reform America!
They conclude with the absurdity that CRT “provided us invaluable tools to be agents of change with concrete actions to dismantle racism and strive for equality in every facet of our lives.”
This is genuinely scary. Our schools are not supposed to be “agents of change.” Rather, they are places of learning. Sometimes, learning may suggest that change for its own sake is a bad idea. Some things need to be preserved. Not racism or bigotry, but institutions that support liberty even at the expense of equal results for all. CRT sometimes suggests, as noted above, that “equality” must be incorporated in every part of our lives. This perversion of what equality actually means in our Constitution is a terrible idea! Hence, so is CRT, designed it appears to make little copies of Bernie Sanders of as many students as possible.
I volunteered to be part of a seminar on CRT when I was teaching. There was very little education. It was mostly an effort to use social pressure in order to make White participants feel their responsibility for racism. It even included the notion that People of Color cannot be racist, an outright lie. Yet it was seen as “truth” by the instructor. This is not only wrong, but dangerous. Please, let us not buy into such canards.
The other essay similarly suggests that through CRT, “We should be teaching young people to challenge not only their own biases, but also biases they see in others and in our own society.”
But what about the biases that can be seen in CRT? This never gets a mention. In neither essay. Oh well. As stated in the article just mentioned:
“If you support your schools, your teachers and your precious children, trust in your educator’s skills to teach and discern facts in a nurturing environment that brings historical facts and the feelings surrounding that learning into an objective understanding.”
What about objective historical facts showing how much of a problem is Black on Black crime in our cities? What about the importance of maintaining our borders that has nothing to do with racism? Such facts are not heard much if at all in CRT classes. And the class environment is usually one that tries to suppress those who disagree. The result is far from an objective understanding.
I do not advocate banning CRT. I favor academic freedom. My message is to watch carefully and be sure to inform yourself and speak out if at all possible. These days, such candor comes with a price. This too is another “bonus” from CRT: To protest it, to many, amounts to racism and all of the negativity that this charge brings to the accused.
Ideally, we need to condemn genuine racism and keep an eye out as to the journey on which CRT continues to take us.
Michael Gendler, an Omaha resident, is a retired associate professor of history.