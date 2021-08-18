Midlands Voices: Is it intellectually honest to accept CRT as gospel? No, it deserves critique

They conclude with the absurdity that CRT “provided us invaluable tools to be agents of change with concrete actions to dismantle racism and strive for equality in every facet of our lives.”

This is genuinely scary. Our schools are not supposed to be “agents of change.” Rather, they are places of learning. Sometimes, learning may suggest that change for its own sake is a bad idea. Some things need to be preserved. Not racism or bigotry, but institutions that support liberty even at the expense of equal results for all. CRT sometimes suggests, as noted above, that “equality” must be incorporated in every part of our lives. This perversion of what equality actually means in our Constitution is a terrible idea! Hence, so is CRT, designed it appears to make little copies of Bernie Sanders of as many students as possible.

I volunteered to be part of a seminar on CRT when I was teaching. There was very little education. It was mostly an effort to use social pressure in order to make White participants feel their responsibility for racism. It even included the notion that People of Color cannot be racist, an outright lie. Yet it was seen as “truth” by the instructor. This is not only wrong, but dangerous. Please, let us not buy into such canards.