During the height of the Cold War, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev stated together, “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” That mantra has been the central portion of our nuclear policy for about 40 years now. However, this commitment from the Russian side and from America has been fraying, much to the hazard of Nebraskans.

In the Ukrainian war, Mr. Putin has hinted that he will use tactical nuclear weapons. While President Biden and others in the administration have been cautious and circumspect on this issue, one can’t discount Russian use of tactical nuclear weapons could lead to unpredictable escalation up to and including U.S. use of nuclear weapons, including those based in five NATO countries.

Nebraska is not in a good position to face a nuclear exchange, though our congressional representatives have been quite enthusiastic about new nuclear weapons. Recently (Dec. 15, 2022), Sen. Deborah Fischer announced that she and other Republicans had fought for the 2023 defense spending bill that “modernizes our aging nuclear deterrent, and bolsters our national security.” But Nebraska is still a prime target for any nuclear exchange, deterrent or no deterrent. The U.S. military knows this even if the civilian population does not.

For example, only a few years ago, the military moved into a $1.3 billion Command and Control Facility at Offutt Air Force Base designed to survive the initial blasts of a nuclear war, as well as electronic impulses resulting from nuclear blasts. Such a building would not be built if the Omaha/Offutt area were unchallenged. Western Nebraska is a primary nuclear target because of the modernization of the silos filled with Minutemen III missiles “capable of flying more than 6,000 miles at up to 15,000 miles per hour,” each carrying “a nuclear warhead 25 times as powerful as the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in World War II.” The Hiroshima bomb killed more than 150,000 people including those that died, and are still dying, from radiation sickness.

Minuteman III missiles will be replaced in the late 2020s with even more lethal Sentinel missiles, designed to last until 2075. Western Nebraska between Kimball and Scottsbluff, having 80 missile silos, is a long-term national nuclear sponge area; as Gen. James Mattis opined in 2017, the nuclear “sponge” areas have sparse population where nukes can be buried so deeply underground that many enemy nuclear bombs would be required to take them out. Western Nebraska is such an area.

Senator Fischer believes that the modernization efforts make the United States stronger. They will make Nebraska different economically. Kimball City Administrator Annette Brower, realizing that the strengthening efforts will come soon, is seeking to receive state help to accommodate the dislocation that the trillion-dollar expenditure near her town will create as its population and economy expand.

Undoubtedly, the expenditures on nuclear “modernization” to increase the lethality of our arsenal will stimulate the economy in Kimball and western Nebraska for a time as nukes have made Omaha a thriving city in the last 70 years. But at what cost? Few weapons have ever been built that have not also been used. Is the Nebraska that “feeds the world” also to be the Nebraska “that kills the world?” Windmills generating electricity to help with climate change have already been forbidden because of the silos.

What does it profit us to gain the nukes and lose our souls? We need President Biden, with pressure from Sen. Fischer, to exercise new leadership. The G-7 summit in Hiroshima, May 19-21, will be an opportunity to spotlight the need for progress on disarmament. Nebraskans should communicate before then with concerned fellow Americans, with Japanese friends, and with other international colleagues to make this event both remember the past and create a different future.

They should tell President Biden and Sen. Fischer both to work harder to institute negotiations with Russia for further nuclear weapons reductions, and stop the rush to destruction embodied in the upgrade of land-based nuclear missiles in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota. Moreover, our elected officials should build support for House Resolution 77, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, to change important nuclear policies in favor of reducing dangers and supporting the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, supported by 122 countries around the world.

Annihilation is not inevitable, if we take action to avert Armageddon.