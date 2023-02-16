Last Sunday, the Omaha World-Herald published two wonderful opinion pieces extolling freedom in America.

Patrice Onwuka said, “America is the greatest nation on earth because it is the freest nation. Personal freedom, religious freedom and economic freedom unleash individuals to pursue their God-given gifts and abilities, passions and skills.”

Chris Talgo was thankful for “living in a country with strict limits on governmental power and surefire protection of individual rights ...”

I could not agree more. But there is reason to believe that our religious freedom is no longer secure.

While there are many examples of this, I will focus on just one — the opposition to LB 277, the First Freedom Act. Not long ago this type of religious freedom legislation had strong national bipartisan support. Today it generates strong opposition.

The core of the bill is that the State of Nebraska and its political subdivisions cannot “substantially burden a person’s right to the exercise of religion unless ... [It] is essential to further a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling government interest.”

This legal test comes from the U.S. Supreme Court cases of Sherbert v. Verner (1963) and Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972) (decided by the Court when I was a student at Harvard Law School).

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court abandoned this test in Employment Division v. Smith, greatly eroding the constitutional protection for the free exercise of religion.

The Congressional response to correct this injustice was nearly unanimous. In 1993, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) was introduced by then Congressman Chuck Schumer (D-NY), now the majority leader of the U.S. Senate, with the support of Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA).

That law reinstated the substantial burden test, the same one now found in LB 277. RFRA had the support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Christian Legal Society, and the American Jewish Congress, among others. RFRA passed unanimously in the U.S. House of Representatives, was approved on a 97–3 vote in the U.S. Senate, and was signed by President Bill Clinton.

RFRA applies only to the actions of the federal government. But over 20 states have passed state religious freedom restoration acts to protect religious freedom from state bureaucrats and political subdivisions.

So why is a law that only 30 years ago brought together liberal Democrats, conservative Republicans, the ACLU and the Christian Legal Society controversial today?

There is room for debate on that question. But in my opinion, former United States Attorney General Bill Barr put his finger on it when he said:

“The problem today is not that religious people are trying to impose their views on nonreligious people.

It’s the opposite. It’s that militant secularists are trying to impose their values on religious people and they’re not accommodating the freedom of religion of people of faith.”

That is why LB 277, the First Freedom Act, is needed in Nebraska today.

It is an example of the “strict limits on government power and surefire protection of individual rights” mentioned by one of the op-ed writers. It will enable Nebraskans to “pursue their God-given gifts and abilities, passions and skills” without fear of government sanctions for exercising their religious beliefs.