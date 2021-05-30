Midlands Voices: It hurts when your heroes die

Doss, their leader, was not with them. Doss’ name was on an entirely different panel. The names on The Wall are listed in the order in which they were killed. I assumed Doss was not listed with his teammates because he died later from his wounds.

I came to learn that Doss had miraculously survived that Jan. 7 firefight, only to be killed during another mission 60 days later. I do not know why Doss volunteered to continue to go into the jungle after all his teammates were killed. Given what he had endured, he could have remained out of the field and no one would have blamed him.

Yet, the code of the Lurps is Charlie Mike, short for “continue the mission.” However, I suspect the “Doss the Boss” went out again because he had a subconscious desire to rejoin his teammates. He is with them now and will be with them forever. These men were heroes.

It hurts when your heroes die. In war, however, it is the heroes who die first.

On Memorial Day, our nation needs to remember that our soldiers are not indestructible. There is no such thing as a bulletproof solider. Whenever a solider takes a bullet, he does so for all of us.