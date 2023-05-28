Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their country. Unfortunately, too many have given in to the “war within” and have taken their own lives.

Veteran suicide is a tragic and complex issue that affects not only the individual veteran, but also their families and communities. According to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), an average of 22 veterans die by suicide every day in the United States. This means that in 2019 alone, approximately 7,300 veterans lost their lives to suicide. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for effective prevention measures and support for veterans struggling with mental health issues.

One of the major factors contributing to veteran suicide is the prevalence of mental health conditions among this population. Veterans are at higher risk of developing mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety due to their exposure to combat and other traumatic events during their military service. In fact, the VA estimates that up to 20% of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan have PTSD. Additionally, veterans may also struggle with substance abuse, which can exacerbate their mental health issues and increase their risk of suicide.

Another contributing factor to veteran suicide is the lack of access to mental health care. Many veterans face long wait times to access mental health services through the VA, and some may not seek help at all due to stigma or fear of negative consequences such as losing their security clearance or being viewed as weak. Additionally, some veterans may not have access to mental health care outside of the VA due to financial or logistical barriers.

Social isolation and a lack of connection to community are also significant risk factors for veteran suicide. Many veterans struggle to reintegrate into civilian life after their military service, which can lead to feelings of isolation and disconnection from others. Veterans may also experience challenges in their personal relationships, such as divorce or estrangement from family members, which can further exacerbate their mental health issues.

To address the issue of veteran suicide, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. One important step is increasing access to mental health care for veterans. This can include expanding mental health services through the VA, as well as increasing funding for community mental health organizations that serve veterans. Additionally, efforts should be made to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health care and encourage veterans to seek help when they need it.

Another important step is increasing social support and connection for veterans. This can include initiatives to help veterans transition back into civilian life, such as job training programs and support for education and housing. Additionally, community organizations can provide opportunities for veterans to connect with others who have shared experiences, such as through peer support groups or recreational activities.

Prevention efforts should also focus on identifying and addressing risk factors for veteran suicide. This can include screening veterans for mental health conditions and substance abuse, as well as providing education and resources to veterans and their families about suicide prevention.

Finally, it is important to recognize that veteran suicide is not solely a military issue, but a societal one. The experiences of veterans are shaped by broader social and political factors, including the impact of war and the availability of mental health care resources. Addressing veteran suicide requires a collective effort from all segments of society, including government, community organizations and individuals.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those who have sacrificed for our nation receive the care and support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.