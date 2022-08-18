Midlands Voices: It’s never a bad time to explore flexible options for education

Pursuing a degree from an institution of higher education is no small task, and the challenge can be compounded by life outside the classroom.

Traditional college students often juggle coursework, part- or full-time employment, involvement in student and community organizations, and the ever-important social life. Adult learners often balance learning with working and supporting a family, among other obligations.

A recent study shows that, as of the 2020-21 academic year, more than 300,000 Nebraskans have completed some college coursework, but never earned a credential — a majority of whom are 35 or older. If you are among these 300,000 and you’ve considered finishing your degree, there is no better time to explore your options.

It’s time we have fewer people saying they have “some college” experience and more people saying they have a degree. Better yet, it’s time that higher education build classes around students’ lives rather than forcing them to build their lives around class.

Brianne Ramirez is one such example of this. As a co-owner of a gym and mother of two, achieving her dream to earn a doctorate in physical therapy seemed intimidating. And no wonder: her daily life includes coaching clients, supporting her family, and maintaining her own physical health.

It was flexibility, she said, that helped her succeed. “Being able to wake up at 5 a.m. and start my lectures, get some quizzes done, get some homework done before the kids are awake, that’s been a godsend,” she said.

But flexibility in higher education goes beyond course scheduling and online delivery. True flexibility requires meeting students where they are. Maverick thinking encourages us to look at the whole student, their experiences, and their past work. It means focusing less on which degree to pursue and instead on what doors that degree can open.

A recent graduate completed her academic journey at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) decades after she first enrolled at what was known as Omaha University.

Madeline Adams completed some courses in the 1960s but dropped out to raise her family. In recent years, her children encouraged her to put her existing credits and available Pell grant assistance to good use.

Now in her 80s, “Granny Girl,” as her grandchildren call her, completed her remaining coursework online. Her family cheered as she crossed the stage to receive her bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies with a specialization in criminal justice.

Her head start from courses completed decades prior, available financial assistance, and her family’s support made it possible. More importantly, Madeline plans to user her in her work with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

Madeline is one example of daring to dream of what was possible. Her story demonstrates the value of exploring options for degree completion.

The cost of higher education does not have to prevent students from reaching their academic and professional goals. At UNO, we believe in providing an affordable education to ensure that anyone who wants a degree may obtain one with some hard work. We empower students and support them to grow their skills, right here in Omaha, to develop the future of Nebraska’s workforce.

We accomplish this through competitively low tuition rates, expansive financial support and scholarship offerings, and the Nebraska Promise program, which fully covers tuition for any qualified Nebraskan with a family income of $65,000 or less. One out of every four UNO students are eligible for this incredible program, making a remarkable impact on our campus community.

Moreover, we strive to provide every resource students need to finish their degree quickly. Faster time to completion can reduce debt after graduation, freeing them to contribute to the local and state economy, invest in our communities, and support their families.

Our generous credit transfer policies and partnerships with community colleges across the state make this possible. For example, the Guided Pathways program enables students at Metropolitan Community College to apply the work they’ve completed for many associate’s degree programs toward a bachelor’s degree at UNO. We also have relationships with community colleges statewide including Central Community College and Southeast Community College.

With resources to make higher education more affordable and transfer credit acceptance to help students graduate quickly, a degree may be more readily obtainable than expected. Every Nebraskan owes it to themselves and their future to understand what it would take — academically, personally, professionally, and financially — to complete their journey and earn their credential. Likewise, institutions of higher education, including UNO, must do all they can to aid students on this journey.