Midlands Voices: It's been a tough year; reach out for mental health help if needed

As we move toward the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, we reflect on this past year. This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations we never even imagined, and a lot of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.

Now, more than ever, we need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. During Mental Health Awareness Month, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners started our mental health listening sessions. I want to lift up the discussions and move toward more action in addressing mental health issues in Douglas County. I also want to highlight #Tools2Thrive — what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with obstacles of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, many people who had never experienced mental health challenges found themselves struggling for the first time. During the month of May, many organizations placed an intentional focus on different mental health topics to help process the events of the past year and the feelings that surround them, while also building up skills and support that will extend well beyond COVID-19.