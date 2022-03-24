 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlands Voices: It's time to abandon abortion and embrace women

In coming days, the Nebraska Legislature will take up the task, as it does almost every session, of debating a bill to limit the damaging effects of abortion in our state.

While in recent years there have been great strides to help protect the dignity of human life, our lawmakers now have the opportunity to pass a bill, LB 933, which would save countless lives for years to come.

LB 933 would end all abortions in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. This bill will no doubt face intense opposition in the name of reproductive rights and female empowerment. Let us not forget what LB 933 is about: At the core of this debate, we see a mother and a child, both deserving of love and protection.

For decades, our culture has accepted abortion as a necessary tool, a solution to a problem, a means for women to protect their way of life. But how can we continue to tell women that they must kill a part of themselves — their own child — so that they may fully live? It’s simply not true, and we see proof of that every day.

At Bethlehem House in Omaha and Mater Filius of Nebraska, we work with mothers facing unplanned pregnancies, as well as any number of dire circumstances like homelessness, domestic abuse and drug addiction. The odds are stacked against them and many mothers are told life would be easier without a baby.

We provide the loving home, safety and support they need before and after pregnancy to develop a healthy and stable lifestyle for themselves and their child. Through our programs — which offer food assistance, medical care, education, counseling, and employment support — we help women to grow into the role of motherhood and develop the skills necessary to provide for their family.

One goal is to end intergenerational cycles of homelessness, poverty, addiction and poor education for our mothers. Another is to make sure our program participants understand what unconditional love and safety looks like so they may foster their own loving homes.

The mothers we serve cannot imagine a life without their child. And because we walked with them through the fear and anxiety of an unexpected pregnancy, they can now embrace their children and embrace themselves.

Bethlehem House and Mater Filius offer an exception to the norm, but it doesn’t have to be that way. As a state and community, we should be focusing our efforts and resources on providing support and empowerment for mothers in crisis pregnancy. Women do not need abortion. They need the love and support of a community invested in their well-being and future. This is the culture of life and love we should all be working for in Nebraska.

We urge our state legislature to abandon abortion and embrace women by passing LB 933. We can never recover the millions of lives lost since Roe v. Wade, but this will help right nearly 50 years of wrong and set Nebraska on a path to uphold and protect human life for generations.

Gina Tomes is program director for Bethlehem House in Omaha, a maternity home that provides pregnant and parenting women in crisis with a home, hope and empowerment through life-affirming services rooted in Catholic tradition.

Anne Raynor is executive director for Mater Filius of Nebraska, a nonprofit Catholic apostolate in Omaha committed to helping women facing an unexpected pregnancy who find themselves without housing or emotional support.

