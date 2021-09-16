Midlands Voices: It's time to consider a Nebraska-to-Colorado water pipeline

As communities in the western U.S. contend with record heat, ubiquitous fire hazard, and historically low water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River, engineers and scientists are asking if we are in the grips of a decades-long mega-drought. Or, more disturbingly, is climate change permanently modifying precipitation patterns and the models that water managers rely on to forecast available supplies?
Both conclusions suggest that we are at a tipping point where the combination of population growth and shrinking water supply require new approaches to water management.
Is it time to consider importation of a renewable, drought-resistant supply of water from the Missouri River? Nebraska could create a taxable revenue stream and jobs-producing enterprise, and supply water to thirsty communities dependent on the Platte River and Ogallala Aquifer. Together with Colorado, they could also deliver water to other states experiencing shortages in the Colorado and Republican River watersheds.
Water management in the West is predicated on an archaic, centuries-old legal system that is now being stress tested and barely keeping up. It’s complicated because water is privately owned and administered under the Prior Appropriation Doctrine, which allows a more senior user to completely consume all water under their right to the exclusion of more junior owners. The interstate compacts amongst Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas also present individual protections but severely limit options to deal with climate change challenges. In periods of drought this can result in municipalities and farmers being required to curtail or completely eliminate use.
Climate change models forecast colder, wetter winters in the headwaters of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. This is evidenced by regular springtime flooding in the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. This is a classic example of making lemonade out of lemons — here’s the opportunity to harvest water from a climate zone experiencing flooding and river degradation to the arid West to solve water shortages.
Water supplies in the West have long been known to be inadequate to meet demands posed by population growth. Books such as the “Cadillac Desert” chronicle the overuse of the Colorado River and risks of irrigated agriculture and intense population growth. The Colorado River Basin Water Supply and Demand Study, published by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in 2012, concluded demand already exceeded supply and acknowledged that climate change would further reduce supplies.
That study didn’t prescribe solutions, but instead encouraged tightening the belt through conservation, water reclamation and the conversion of agricultural water for municipal purposes. This represents an existential threat to rural communities.
Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado are struggling with depleting supplies in the Ogallala Aquifer. Kansas has proposed an economically infeasible, $18 billion diversion of Missouri River water below the Nebraska state line to save communities west of Wichita from becoming a Dust Bowl. Colorado and Nebraska, however, have the ability to leverage population along the Denver Front Range to build water facilities to support growth and address climate change.
Interstate Water Solutions has evaluated the feasibility of constructing a 600-mile pipeline and pumping facilities from the Missouri River at Omaha to Denver within the I-80 and I-76 corridors. The conduit would transport enough water to Colorado to serve the 3 million new residents added over the next 30 years. It also addresses immediate concerns in Lincoln and western Nebraska. This new water source would protect existing farming communities, honor vested water rights, leave water in native streams, and reduce conflict between cities and rural communities.
The estimated $10.3 billion cost for construction for the pipeline and related facilities would be fully funded by the impact fees already charged by communities and paid by developers. Development can pay its own way without government subsidy.
The political landscape has never been more divided, but we share the common enemy of water shortages. Isn’t it time to think out of the box?
John Blanchard is an engineer with nearly 40 years of experience in water resources and public finance. A resident of Golden, Colo., he was a cofounder of a multidisciplinary planning and engineering firm specializing in complex infrastructure programs. Todd Engle, of Omaha, has 40 years’ experience in banking, capital markets and infrastructure finance.