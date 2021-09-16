Midlands Voices: It's time to consider a Nebraska-to-Colorado water pipeline

As communities in the western U.S. contend with record heat, ubiquitous fire hazard, and historically low water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River, engineers and scientists are asking if we are in the grips of a decades-long mega-drought. Or, more disturbingly, is climate change permanently modifying precipitation patterns and the models that water managers rely on to forecast available supplies?

Both conclusions suggest that we are at a tipping point where the combination of population growth and shrinking water supply require new approaches to water management.

Is it time to consider importation of a renewable, drought-resistant supply of water from the Missouri River? Nebraska could create a taxable revenue stream and jobs-producing enterprise, and supply water to thirsty communities dependent on the Platte River and Ogallala Aquifer. Together with Colorado, they could also deliver water to other states experiencing shortages in the Colorado and Republican River watersheds.