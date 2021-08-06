Midlands Voices: It's vital for Congress to pass these election reform bills

Let’s roll!
On Sept. 11, 2001, Todd Beamer uttered those words as he and other passengers attempted to retake control of Flight 93, which at that time was most likely headed to the U.S. Capitol building. Beamer and those brave passengers, who knew of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, did what those in Congress now appear to be incapable of doing: showing courage and protecting our democracy.
Ronald Reagan said, “For this nation to remain true to its principles, we cannot allow any American’s vote to be denied, diluted or defiled. The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties, and we will not see its luster diminished.” That is happening right now across America. Not only is the right to vote being denied, diluted and defiled, but our actual representation is being diluted by dark money, gerrymandering and the power of lobbyists. Legislatures across the country are offering bills that are specifically intended to limit voting by qualified voters.
All of these issues can be dealt with by passing the For the People Act (HR1) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Our elected officials are supposed to work for all of us, but it appears that every day they don’t. They are more focused on keeping their party in power or satisfying lobbyists and big money donors. At this moment some legislators are against a long overdue infrastructure bill that was promised by the last administration, but now is being resisted by some lawmakers because it would give a “win” to the other party.
When elements of HR1 are polled, over 80% support limits on foreign interference, limits on money in politics and support increases to election security. Over 70% support nonpartisan redistricting. Over 65% support early voting and over 50%, nearing 60%, support vote by mail and making it easier to register to vote.
With this amount of support it just doesn’t make sense that this legislation cannot pass. The issue may really be that we have too many elected officials, especially in non-competitive districts, who care more about where their campaign financing comes from rather than what they can do for their constituents.
It makes sense that, if we truly believe in a democracy where every voice matters, not just those with power and money, then we need to make the vote available to every eligible voter. To accomplish this, it is incumbent on us to consider ranked choice voting and open primaries. Right now most elections are determined in primaries where only about 25% of qualified voters vote. Using open primaries and ranked choice voting, we would begin to see representatives that are in tune to more of the electorate and less to the moneyed class and parties.
Open primaries and ranked choice voting are something that we can deal with in the near future, but it is imperative that we take advantage of the opportunity to clean up our political processes to make them more available, more fair, and more reflective of the principle that every vote and every person should count in a healthy democracy. A majority of the population supports these principles, and those in power are actually diluting one of our greatest rights.
The For the People Act is on the cusp of moving forward. If it fails, we will be left with a decaying democracy. If you want the Great Experiment of American democracy to grow and thrive, call your U.S. senators, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, and tell them to pass HR1. If they don’t vote for it, ask them to offer amendments that still adopt what over 60% of us support, or tell us why they don’t believe in reforms supported by a majority of Americans.
Our democracy is failing, and we are at risk of losing it. The situation is dire enough we need to take action now. In the words of an American hero, Let’s roll.
The writer, of Omaha, is an attorney, an organizer of Represent Us Omaha and a former civics and law studies teacher.