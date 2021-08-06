Midlands Voices: It's vital for Congress to pass these election reform bills

When elements of HR1 are polled, over 80% support limits on foreign interference, limits on money in politics and support increases to election security. Over 70% support nonpartisan redistricting. Over 65% support early voting and over 50%, nearing 60%, support vote by mail and making it easier to register to vote.

With this amount of support it just doesn’t make sense that this legislation cannot pass. The issue may really be that we have too many elected officials, especially in non-competitive districts, who care more about where their campaign financing comes from rather than what they can do for their constituents.

It makes sense that, if we truly believe in a democracy where every voice matters, not just those with power and money, then we need to make the vote available to every eligible voter. To accomplish this, it is incumbent on us to consider ranked choice voting and open primaries. Right now most elections are determined in primaries where only about 25% of qualified voters vote. Using open primaries and ranked choice voting, we would begin to see representatives that are in tune to more of the electorate and less to the moneyed class and parties.