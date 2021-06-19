Midlands Voices: Juneteenth is a holiday for everyone

As I write this, Congress and President Biden are taking swift action to designate Juneteenth as an official federal holiday, cementing this day into our nation’s history and our natural rhythm each year. I am thankful that all of Nebraska’s representatives supported and voted for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act this week. I believe it is the right decision and will give us the proper cadence for reflection on this important marker in time as well as celebrating freedom for all U.S. citizens.

As a business leader and supporter of the Nebraska business community, I’m asking my fellow colleagues and partners to join me in recognizing Juneteenth within your organization. At Signature Performance, we declared Juneteenth an organizational holiday. It’s a step. But one that I believe is in the right direction.

I have been part of many discussions about diversity and inclusion in the workplace. These are worthy conversations. Diversity starts with belonging. Belonging requires action. Taking action to celebrate a day such as Juneteenth creates a space for belonging, sharing our collective stories, and togetherness that I believe will inspire diversity within our city, our organizations and our neighborhoods.