Midlands Voices: Keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska

The elected officials representing Nebraskans at the statehouse intend to strip our fundamental right to make health care decisions that are best for us and our families. In a matter of months, abortion could be banned in Nebraska.
The reproductive freedom and rights of Nebraskans are already under serious threat as the Supreme Court prepares to rule in a Mississippi abortion case that directly challenges federal protections for abortion rights. But now, Nebraska lawmakers are working to fully criminalize abortion — of any sort, at any stage and under virtually all circumstances.
To be clear: Abortion is still safe and legal in our state right now, and nearly 2,400 Nebraskans had an abortion last year. Nationally, one in four American women of child-bearing age today will have an abortion by age 45. This means that, most likely, someone you know and love has had an abortion. You just may not know it because the stigma around abortion is so severe that many people don’t share their stories.
Those who strongly oppose abortion have spread misinformation, creating harmful stigma and shaming people who have had abortions into silence. This has left a vacuum that the vocal minority has used to push its narrow, ideological agenda against abortion to the tipping point. Getting an abortion in Nebraska is already challenging due to highly restrictive laws that place burdensome, medically unnecessary requirements on patients and providers. The Guttmacher Institute categorizes our state as hostile to reproductive rights.
But now politicians are going further. In the first four days of legislative session, state lawmakers who want to outlaw abortion introduced two abortion bans, including a measure that would automatically ban abortion in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. These bills go against the values that the majority of Nebraskans hold dear: freedom, autonomy and limited government involvement in our private health care decisions. The right to end a pregnancy is rooted in these values, and we have relied on this right for nearly 50 years.
During that time, we have learned how access to abortion is an important health care service that enables thriving and productive communities. The Brookings Institute found that people’s ability to get an abortion profoundly affects their lives by determining whether, when and under what circumstances they become parents. The decision to become a parent also has far-reaching implications on people’s educational attainment and economic outcomes.
Those statistics reflect what we see and hear from the growing number of Nebraskans who are raising their voices and sharing their experiences with abortion. What I’ve learned from their stories is that abortion is complex and every person’s situation is different. I consistently hear that people didn’t expect to need an abortion. People also say they had no idea there would be so many barriers to accessing the health care they needed. Most people in our state have always just assumed that abortion is an established right that was settled decades ago by Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that established the right to abortion.
For some Nebraskans, abortion is already inaccessible due to existing state restrictions. And we know these barriers disproportionately affect people of color, individuals with low incomes and those who live in rural areas. Politicians have made this safe, legal medical procedure harder to get by limiting who can perform an abortion. They’ve prohibited insurance from covering abortion care, making cost a barrier. And they’ve banned telemedicine abortions, something that would vastly improve abortion access across Nebraska.
As we have seen the Legislature introduce one restriction after another over the years, we have heard politicians promise that they were not banning abortion. They were simply trying to make it “safer” — a claim they could never back up with scientific evidence since the procedure is already one of the safest medical procedures in our country. To put it simply, they were not telling the truth. Banning Nebraskans’ right to abortion was what they planned all along. And now with Roe under threat, they think they can do it. But together, we must not let that happen.
Abortion is health care, plain and simple. It is imperative that Nebraskans contact their state representative and urge them to protect our rights and let them know abortion bans do not belong in Nebraska.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Andi Curry Grubb is executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska.