Midlands Voices: Keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska

But now politicians are going further. In the first four days of legislative session, state lawmakers who want to outlaw abortion introduced two abortion bans, including a measure that would automatically ban abortion in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. These bills go against the values that the majority of Nebraskans hold dear: freedom, autonomy and limited government involvement in our private health care decisions. The right to end a pregnancy is rooted in these values, and we have relied on this right for nearly 50 years.

During that time, we have learned how access to abortion is an important health care service that enables thriving and productive communities. The Brookings Institute found that people’s ability to get an abortion profoundly affects their lives by determining whether, when and under what circumstances they become parents. The decision to become a parent also has far-reaching implications on people’s educational attainment and economic outcomes.