Midlands Voices: Keep my state legislative district whole during redistricting

Legislative District 36, which I proudly represent, is one of many districts which fall within the required population guidelines. District 36 is a core legislative district with 21 communities, 13 school districts, five critical access hospitals, and a diverse agricultural base all located within Custer County, Dawson County and the northern part of Buffalo County. Reconfiguring a legislative district can cause significant disruptions to people, schools, businesses, hospitals and our state’s number one industry, agriculture.

Population numbers in District 36 have remained fairly constant over time because of the hard work and efforts of community leaders within the district. These leaders firmly believe the district is on the cusp of broad-based population growth. Our Chambers of Commerce and our local development companies have worked together on issues such as business recruitment and retention, workforce development, housing, school safety and tax policy. The critical access hospitals, which are major employers in District 36, have successfully built systems that enable them to work collaboratively to communicate the needs of the people they serve to the Nebraska Legislature through one voice. This has proven to be very valuable with issues such as Medicaid reimbursement. The same collaboration exists for our district schools, thereby allowing them to communicate their shared needs with a united and effective voice