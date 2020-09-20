Midlands Voices: Keep schools accountable for their actions during the virus emergency

Instead of changing the law, policymakers and school officials should ensure schools are following local, state and federal health guidelines, and consider enacting additional measures to make our schools safer for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts need to provide appropriate cleaning and sanitizing supplies for classrooms. Teachers already spend an average of more than $450 out of their own pockets every year on classroom supplies, and now many are forced to reach into their pockets even deeper to buy enough wipes and sanitizer for their classrooms and students. School districts should also make free COVID-19 rapid testing available as an option for teachers before and after school or districts should provide release time so educators are able to be tested when needed.

Unfortunately, the state seems to be moving in the opposite direction. In addition to this latest concern, a Sept. 1 decision by the state changed quarantining protocols for school employees that put children, school staff and families at risk. The state’s new Directed Health Measure now says that even if a teacher has been exposed to COVID-19, they are to keep teaching.