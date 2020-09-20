Midlands Voices: Keep schools accountable for their actions during the virus emergency

Educators believe in setting the bar high — both for themselves and for their students — but not so high as to be unreasonable. Lawmakers need to keep that in mind when discussing the need to pass a law that shields school districts from negligence suits related to COVID.
State lawmakers and school districts’ focus should be on protecting students, educators and their families — not on shielding those few negligent school districts that are doing little to nothing to protect students and staff from COVID.
We should all be concerned by recent comments from a school district official who is pushing for such a shield. Doug Lewis, assistant superintendent of the Papillion La Vista school district and president of the insurance pool that provides liability coverage for most Nebraska school districts, advised school districts that “until something changes, district leaders should make sure they have a good COVID-19 plan and pay attention to health department directives.” (OWH, Aug. 29, 2020)
Until something changes? The change that insurance companies and school districts are clamoring for would raise the standard of proof for negligence claims against a district to “gross negligence.” Negligence is when someone is careless or inattentive; gross negligence is a reckless or deliberate disregard for someone’s safety.
School districts should be held accountable if they show a reckless or deliberate disregard for someone’s safety. They have an obligation to their students, staff and communities to be diligent in following health and safety plans — especially during this pandemic!
Instead of changing the law, policymakers and school officials should ensure schools are following local, state and federal health guidelines, and consider enacting additional measures to make our schools safer for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School districts need to provide appropriate cleaning and sanitizing supplies for classrooms. Teachers already spend an average of more than $450 out of their own pockets every year on classroom supplies, and now many are forced to reach into their pockets even deeper to buy enough wipes and sanitizer for their classrooms and students. School districts should also make free COVID-19 rapid testing available as an option for teachers before and after school or districts should provide release time so educators are able to be tested when needed.
Unfortunately, the state seems to be moving in the opposite direction. In addition to this latest concern, a Sept. 1 decision by the state changed quarantining protocols for school employees that put children, school staff and families at risk. The state’s new Directed Health Measure now says that even if a teacher has been exposed to COVID-19, they are to keep teaching.
This decision was made in a complete vacuum — there was no planning, preparation or public announcement of this plan that puts more pressure on our teachers and school staff who are already struggling to do all they can to protect the health and safety of students, themselves and families. This change in protocol also isolates educators — in a way not even done with police, fire or health care workers — to continue to work without widespread PPE and testing. This is the kind of chaos you get when you do not have teaching professionals involved in the policy formulation phase. In the end, our students — the children — suffer from these ill-conceived edicts.
School districts need to be more — not less — cautious about sending students and teachers back to school without the proper health and safety standards in place. That is the reasonable and only way to fight and defeat this pandemic.
Jenni Benson, a Lincoln resident, taught for more than 30 years and serves as president of the Nebraska State Education Association, representing 28,000 public school teachers, higher education faculty, and education support professionals.
