Midlands Voices: Key ways that Nebraska has mismanaged its tax and budget policies

From 2006 through 2016, nearly four dozen legislative actions reduced state revenues by $509 million.

Meanwhile, the Legislature offers little in the way of legitimate property tax reform. Senators now face a false choice: Pass LB 408, and the onerous revenue restrictions it places on all local governments, or the Legislature will pass LR 22CA, which would put essentially the same harmful restrictions into the state Constitution. Once in the Constitution, it will difficult — if not impossible — to alter or remove the provisions of LR 22CA.

While LR 22CA might go to the ballot, it simply should not and will not pass citizen muster. Three times in the past 25 years Nebraska voters decisively defeated such “lids on kids.” That makes clear that Nebraskans believe local spending is a purely local issue. Thus, the faux urgency attached to LB 408 makes it a false choice.