Midlands Voices: Key ways that Nebraska has mismanaged its tax and budget policies

For decades, Nebraskans have voiced valid concerns about high property taxes.
For just as many years, every Nebraska legislative candidate has voiced these words: “I’m going to Lincoln to reduce property taxes!”
Yet, when the rubber hits the road, when the lawmaking is done, property taxes remain the primary complaint of Nebraska taxpayers.
The problem is that state policymakers have too often played Little Dutch Boy in reverse. Instead of plugging leaks in the dam that protects the state’s revenue stream, policymakers poke hole after hole after hole in that dam.
This year, state senators consider Legislative Bill 364, which offers dollar-for-dollar tax credits to corporations and the wealthy in exchange for donations those entities make to private school scholarships. That dollar-for-dollar benefit — not extended to other just-as-worthy causes — is projected to cost the state revenue stream $10 million the first year and could grow to $100 million each year by 2030. That’s a big hole in that dam.
This “poking of holes” is not new. In 2007, LB 456 gave a tax credit to subchapter S corporations, costing the state revenue stream $3.6 million. In 2012, LB 40 changed a sales tax exemption for health clinics, and cost the revenue stream an estimated $2.8 million. In 2012, a property/sales tax exemption for data centers in LB 1080 cost the state $4.1 million.
From 2006 through 2016, nearly four dozen legislative actions reduced state revenues by $509 million.
Meanwhile, the Legislature offers little in the way of legitimate property tax reform. Senators now face a false choice: Pass LB 408, and the onerous revenue restrictions it places on all local governments, or the Legislature will pass LR 22CA, which would put essentially the same harmful restrictions into the state Constitution. Once in the Constitution, it will difficult — if not impossible — to alter or remove the provisions of LR 22CA.
While LR 22CA might go to the ballot, it simply should not and will not pass citizen muster. Three times in the past 25 years Nebraska voters decisively defeated such “lids on kids.” That makes clear that Nebraskans believe local spending is a purely local issue. Thus, the faux urgency attached to LB 408 makes it a false choice.
Policymakers must accept that, in most instances, local governmental bodies are excellent stewards of the public dollar. They scrimp, they save, they cut corners and make do. The locally elected board members of these entities live in the communities they serve. They pay the same taxes as their neighbors. They know full well that every tax dollar must be spent wisely. All of these agencies are already under spending lids of some kind — and Nebraska schools are under spending lids and a levy limit.
They must also accept that there is a revenue problem: Particularly with school funding, the state is not providing its share. Nebraska schools received only 37.7% of their revenue from the state in 2018-19, the latest year for which the National Education Association’s Rankings and Estimates are available.
Meanwhile, K-12 public schools in Kansas received 66.4% of funding from state aid. In Iowa, the number was 55.1%. Wyoming and Colorado were at 53.4% and 41.8%, respectively. Imagine what another $650 million in state aid to K-12 schools would do to Nebraska property taxes — roughly the number it would take to get to 55% state funding, as found in Iowa.
Until legislators stop poking holes in the dam that protects the state’s revenue stream, increasing state aid will be a difficult fix. Likewise, until state leaders understand the issue is a state aid problem, property tax relief will be difficult to find. One thing, however, is clear: LB 408 is not the answer.
Jenni Benson is president of the Nebraska State Education Association.