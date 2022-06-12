Midlands Voices: Lack of lawmakers' movement on mass shootings is insanity

One of the signs of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results.
Here we are again, another senseless school shooting, another round of feckless “thoughts and prayers,” another round of calls for gun confiscation, another round of “this isn’t the time to discuss gun control,” and another round of articles delving into the shooter and giving him and/or his ilk the notoriety they crave and don’t deserve.
In a few months, after the tragedy fades out of the news cycle, we will be re-subjected to another round of political ads, one set rabidly pro-gun control, and the other set a loose collection of jackassery waving around firearms.
Nothing will change and the next two-bit homicidal maniac will be cueing itself in the wings, waiting for the next time.
I don’t get the fixation the left has with gun control at the expense of doing other things that both sides can agree to that can reduce or eliminate school shootings, just as I don’t get the fixation the right has on resisting gun control at the expense of doing other things that both sides can agree to that can also reduce or eliminate school shootings. You’re rolling dice with children’s lives just to play your filthy politics. Our politicians and our government are even more of an abject and total failure than they usually are on this subject, and that’s saying something.
Why was the shooter in Buffalo able to get into a car and drive anywhere after posting his intentions? Don’t bleat about his “right to free speech,” we all know there are exceptions like yelling “fire” in crowded theaters.
The shooter in Texas, again, had so many red flags that were ignored. Why were they ignored? Why is that acceptable while we fixate on guns? A reasonable person would think that nothing is off the table in regards to the stopping the killing of children, and that if you can’t do item No. 1 on your list, in the meantime you will do items 2, 3 and 4. No sane human being is going to say to you, after you’ve tried the other things and they did not work, “Oh, item No. 1 is still off limits.”
I know politicos make crazy money on both sides fundraising over this, but that just makes them an accomplice to horror, not statesmen.
Both of you groups ought to be ashamed of yourselves. If “it takes a village” (to raise a child), why was the village or its government derelict in its duty of preventing these shootings?
If you can honestly say you’ve tried everything but the stuff that is off limits (for whatever reason), then you have an unassailable right to approach the things that are off limits — but it is horrifically grotesque that we do this same idiotic dance over and over without actually doing anything.
