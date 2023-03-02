Dear Nebraska lawmakers,

I reach out as a minister whose congregation is firmly opposed to any further restrictions on abortion care, based on our religious convictions. Legislative Bill 626 would effectively ban a crucial health care procedure — before most people even know they are pregnant.

Women in my Nebraska parish have shared very tender stories with me about their own circumstances and choices in their reproductive lives, including a variety of situations in which abortion care was crucial to protect the mother’s physical or mental health.

As a pastor, I have been overcome with compassion and deep respect for people navigating complex situations and determining the best course of action for themselves. These decisions belong in the private realm, as one draws upon medical providers’ input, and one’s own faith convictions — not in the public realm of government control. No one should be forced to endure pregnancy against their will, and despite its sometimes dangerous and devastating impact on their life, health and family.

For most of U.S. history, abortion was legal and common. When our Constitution was established, it was legal until quickening — when a baby could be felt moving in the womb, typically around five months. The founders did give attention to another issue: the separation of church and state.

There has never been one religious position on abortion. My religious tradition has a long history of supporting reproductive health and freedom. The church I serve affirmed our support for reproductive health and justice in a special vote of the congregation last fall. The resolution states in part:

“Our Unitarian Universalist faith affirms that all of our bodies are sacred, and that we are each endowed with the twin gifts of agency and conscience. Each of us should have the power to decide what does and doesn’t happen to our bodies at every moment of our lives because consent and bodily autonomy are holy. And when disparities in resources or freedoms make it more difficult for certain groups of people to exercise autonomy over their own bodies, our faith compels us to take liberatory action.”

In the words of SisterSong, the Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, we unequivocally support every person’s right: to maintain personal bodily autonomy; to have children; to not have children; and to parent children in safe and sustainable communities.

LB 626 would disproportionately impact those who are poor, young, those who live in rural areas, and people of color — people who are already underserved by our health care system and who are more vulnerable. Jesus taught his followers to care for “the least of these” — and those are the very people who will be most harmed by this bill.

My religious tradition also directs us to respect the diversity of faith traditions that surround us and insists that no singular religious viewpoint or creed guide the policies of our governments.

A majority of Nebraskans do not support further restrictions on abortion care. Trying to impose one group’s religious beliefs on all of us by effectively banning abortion in Nebraska is wrong and un-American. Please protect this fundamental human right. I urge you to oppose LB 626.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023